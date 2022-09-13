Colts waive K Rodrigo Blankenship

The Indianapolis Colts are waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following a disappointing performance in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

While he made his first two field-goal attempts in Week 1, Blankenship had two consecutive kickoffs land out of bounds in high pressure moments and then missed the 42-yard attempt that would have won the game.

The #Colts are waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2022

