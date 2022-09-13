Colts waive K Rodrigo Blankenship
The Indianapolis Colts are waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following a disappointing performance in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
While he made his first two field-goal attempts in Week 1, Blankenship had two consecutive kickoffs land out of bounds in high pressure moments and then missed the 42-yard attempt that would have won the game.
The #Colts are waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, per source.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2022
More to come…
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)
Related
Colts work out kickers Josh Lambo, Matthew Wright
Colts evaluating potential kicker additions
Colts' Jonathan Taylor nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week
List
Colts' stock report from Week 1 tie with Texans