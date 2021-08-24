Colts waive-injured TE Noah Togiai
The Indianapolis Colts waived-injured tight end Noah Togiai, the team announced Tuesday.
Should Togiai clear waivers, he would revert back to the team’s injured reserve list. With this transaction, along with the release of kicker Eddy Pineiro and some moves the team made on Monday, the roster is now down to the 80-player limit.
Togiai was most likely not going to make the active roster with Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson ahead of him on the depth chart.
The Colts have one final preseason game on Friday before they cut the roster down to 53 players the following Tuesday.
