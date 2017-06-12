Colts waive-injured receiver Trey Griffey

The son of Ken Griffey Jr. has had his football career derailed, for now.

The Colts have waived receiver Trey Griffey with the “injured” designation. If he’s unclaimed, Griffey will land on the team’s injured reserve list.

Griffey’s stay on IR will depend on the duration of the injury. He can be released from injured reserve when healed. Likewise, the Colts and Griffey can negotiate an injury settlement.

His roster spot will be filled by receiver Chris Briggs, who was waived by the Seahawks on May 9.