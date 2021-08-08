Colts waive Gary Jennings, sign Graham Adomitis

The Colts made a change to their roster on Sunday morning.

The team announced the signing of tight end Graham Adomitis ahead of their practice. Wide receiver Gary Jennings was waived in a corresponding move.

Jennings was waived with an injury designation and will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed.

The 2019 Seahawks fourth-round pick played his only regular season game with the Dolphins after being claimed off waivers during his rookie season. He’s also spent time with the Ravens and Bills.

Adomitis tried out for the Colts at their rookie minicamp this spring. He caught 37 passes and six touchdowns while at Princeton.

