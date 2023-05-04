Colts waive five more players following 2023 draft

The Indianapolis Colts waived five more players following the 2023 NFL draft, the team announced Thursday.

After opening the week by waiving four players, the Colts continue to make room for their massive 12-man draft class. They also have a pretty big undrafted rookie free agent class coming in.

Here are the five players who were waived Thursday:

DE Kameron Cline

LB Forrest Rhyne

TE Nikola Kalinic

DT Chris Williams

TE Jalen Wydermyer

