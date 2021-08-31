Colts waive fifth-round pick Shawn Davis

The Indianapolis Colts waived 2021 fifth-round pick Shawn Davis as the team looks to get the roster down to 53 players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, per Jim Ayello of The Indianapolis Star.

Colts have waived rookie safety Shawn Davis, per source. — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) August 31, 2021

Davis will be subject to waivers but if he clears them, the Colts are likely looking to sign him back to the practice squad. Though he didn’t impress all that much during the preseason games, there is still hope he can develop his game into a rotational defender in the secondary.

Davis spent much of training camp on the sideline dealing with a hamstring injury. That hurt his development and chances to make the initial roster, especially with players like Andre Chachere emerging in the competition for the depth roles in the secondary.

The Colts will be able to sign Davis to the practice squad if he clears waivers but as it stands, he is the first player from the 2021 draft class to get waived.

