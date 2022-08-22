The Colts cut a pair of players on Monday.

Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery and defensive tackle Caeveon Patton were both waived ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for NFL teams to slash their rosters to 80 players. The Colts put tight end Drew Ogletree on injured reserve last week, so they will have to make two more cuts to get there.

Montgomery signed with the Colts on August 3. He played in three games for the Jets last season and posted three catches for 36 yards.

Patton first signed with the Colts after going undrafted this year and returned to the roster this month after being released in late July.

Colts waive D.J. Montgomery, Caeveon Patton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk