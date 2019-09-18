Colts waive Chad Kelly

Quarterback Chad Kelly‘s two-game suspension has come to an end, but he won’t be joining the Colts for this week’s game against the Falcons.

The Colts announced that they have waived Kelly on Wednesday.

Kelly, who was the final pick of the 2017 draft, signed with the Colts in May in an attempt to resume his career after being released by the Broncos in October 2018. He was released following an arrest for criminal trespassing and was sentenced to supervised probation and community service after a guilty plea in March.

Kelly appeared in one game for Denver before being cut and went 54-of-73 for 583 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Colts in the preseason.

Jacoby Brissett and Brian Hoyer remain the quarterbacks on the active roster in Indianapolis.