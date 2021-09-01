Colts waive CBs Marvell Tell, Andre Chachere

The Indianapolis Colts waived cornerbacks Marvell Tell III and Andre Chachere, the team announced Wednesday.

These moves come in correspondence with the additions from the waiver wire on Wednesday. After the Colts cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday, they made a pair of waiver claims by bringing in cornerbacks Thakarius Keyes (from KC) and Chris Wilcox (from TB).

Tell was a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He showed flashes late in his rookie season but wound up opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. He struggled during the preseason and with two more cornerbacks coming in, the Colts part ways with a former draft pick. That said, he could be a candidate for the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Chachere initially made the 53-man roster as a versatile piece in the secondary and like rotational safety behind starters Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon. He had a strong preseason and could be a candidate for the practice squad.

