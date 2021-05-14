Colts waive CB Roderic Teamer

The Indianapolis Colts waived cornerback Roderic Teamer, the team announced Friday.

Teamer signed with the Colts on a reserve/futures contract in January and was likely going to be a training camp body behind the depth of the cornerback room.

The Colts have a pretty full cornerback room entering the 2021 season. They re-signed Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie to one-year deals while Marvell Tell is expected to return from the COVID-19 opt-out list.

