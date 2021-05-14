Colts waive CB Roderic Teamer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts waived cornerback Roderic Teamer, the team announced Friday.

Teamer signed with the Colts on a reserve/futures contract in January and was likely going to be a training camp body behind the depth of the cornerback room.

The Colts have a pretty full cornerback room entering the 2021 season. They re-signed Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie to one-year deals while Marvell Tell is expected to return from the COVID-19 opt-out list.

Related

Eric Fisher's contract has voidable year in 2022

Colts' Frank Reich given 18/1 odds to win Coach of the Year

6 breakout candidates for Colts in 2021

Recommended Stories