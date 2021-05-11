Colts waive Anthony Butler

Indianapolis has already elected to move on from one of their undrafted free agents.

The Colts announced on Tuesday that they have waived linebacker Anthony Butler.

Butler was one of several college free agents to sign with Indianapolis last week. He participated in the club’s rookie minicamp last weekend.

Butler played 46 collegiate games between his time at Liberty and Charlotte with 26 starts. He recorded 14.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, and 10 passes defensed in college.

