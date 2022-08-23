The Colts have pared their roster down to 80 players ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to do so.

The team announced that they have waived center Alex Mollette and running back CJ Verdell. They cut two other players on Monday and also placed tight end Drew Ogletree on injured reserve since last week’s first round of cuts.

Mollette originally signed with the team in May after going undrafted out of Marshall. He was cut, but returned to the team in early August.

Verdell was undrafted out of Oregon this year and appeared in the Colts’ first two preseason games. He had one carry for three yards in the opener, but only played on special teams in their second game.

Colts waive Alex Mollette, CJ Verdell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk