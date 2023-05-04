Colts waive 4 experienced players to make room for rookie class

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts have to make room for a 12-man draft haul and an undrafted free agent class expected to include at least 15 players.

And that means saying goodbye to a few faces who’ve been a part of the back end of the roster for a long time before the team’s rookie minicamp opens Friday.

Indianapolis waived defensive tackle Chris Williams, defensive end Kameron Cline, tight end Nikola Kalinic, linebacker Forrest Rhyne and tight end Jalen Wydermyer on Thursday, parting ways with four players who’ve played snaps for the Colts in the regular season before.

When the Colts made an initial move earlier this week, they released players they’d signed over the offseason: running backs Darrynton Evans and Aaron Shampklin, wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson and cornerback David Vereen. Of those four, only Evans (12 career games) and Wilkerson (4) had played in an NFL game, and none had played in a game for Indianapolis.

With the exception of Wydermyer, the latest group of moves involved players who have been a part of the back end of the Colts roster for at least a year.

Williams and Cline have been in Indianapolis even longer.

Originally picked up as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner, Williams made the Colts’ 53-man roster out of training camp in 2021 and played in 13 games over the past two seasons, making six tackles over 107 snaps. Cline, signed in the same offseason as Williams, spent most of his three Indianapolis seasons on the practice squad, but he did see 27 snaps over five games, making three tackles.

Kalinic, who was picked up as a reserve/future signing after the 2022 season, played 47 snaps over seven games for the Colts last season, and Rhyne turned an undrafted free agent contract into three games and a tackle on special teams as a rookie in 2023.

But Indianapolis spent last weekend assembling a ton of new blood, and the Colts needed to start building a different kind of depth, making room for the future.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts waive 4 experienced players to make room for rookie class