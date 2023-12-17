Colts in wait and see mode with RB Zack Moss

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss is dealing with an arm injury and his status for the Week 16 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons is up in the air.

Moss left in the second quarter with an arm injury after he scored a 16-yard receiving touchdown to get the Colts on the board. However, he got injured when he was tackled by the horsecollar just as he was crossing the plane of the end zone.

Moss wasn’t able to return to the game, which paved the way for Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson to combine for 157 rushing yards on 28 carries.

The Colts are also hoping Jonathan Taylor will be able to return for the first time since undergoing thumb surgery following the Week 12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s too early to tell whether Moss will be able to play against the Falcons in Week 16 so it will be essential to monitor the injury reports.

