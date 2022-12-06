Colts vs. Vikings in Week 15 moved to national TV slot

The Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings will play their Week 15 matchup Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1:00 p.m. ET, the NFL announced Monday.

This matchup was one of five in Week 15 that had the potential to move to a nationally televised slot. Even though the Colts are trending toward a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, their game against the Vikings was selected for another quasi prime-time slot.

This means the Colts will have played four consecutive games in prime time between Weeks 12-16.

Saturday Dec 17 slate of NFL games… pic.twitter.com/u91k0UEUh4 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 5, 2022

The biggest reason for this is likely because of the Minnesota Vikings, who are currently holding the No. 2 seed in the NFC. And while the Colts have mostly played up to their competition, there won’t be many picking them to win this game.

Regardless, the Colts will be on the road in another nationally televised slot when they come back from the bye week.

