Colts vs. Vikings: Updated injury report for Week 15
The Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) and Minnesota Vikings (10-3) updated their injury reports Wednesday ahead of the Week 15 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Coming out of the bye week, the Colts have a relatively small injury report. It grew by one player Wednesday, and we should get a better idea of the statuses when the designations are released Friday.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Tue.
Wed.
Thu.
Status
CB Brandon Facyson
Illness
DNP
DNP
CB Kenny Moore II
Ankle
DNP
DNP
OT Braden Smith
Illness
FP
FP
WR Mike Strachan
Concussion
—
DNP
Notes
CB Kenny Moore II is trending toward missing another game due to the ankle injury he suffered in Week 12.
CB Brandon Facyson is still dealing with an illness. Thursday’s practice will be an indication of his status for the game.
RT Braden Smith should be expected to play while WR Mike Strachan was added to the injury report due to a concussion, which means he may be unlikely to play if he doesn’t clear the league’s protocol.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report Wednesday for the Vikings in Week 15:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Tue.
Wed.
Thu.
Status
T Blake Brandel
Knee
DNP
LP
CB Cam Dantzler
Illness
DNP
DNP
LB Jordan Hicks
Ankle
DNP
LP
DT Harrison Phillips
Back
DNP
LP
C Garrett Bradbury
Back
LP
LP
DL James Lynch
Shoulder
LP
LP
S Harrison Smith
Neck
LP
FP
WR Adam Thielen
Rest
—
LP
DE Danielle Hunter
Neck
—
LP
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)