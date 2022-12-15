Colts vs. Vikings: Updated injury report for Week 15

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) and Minnesota Vikings (10-3) updated their injury reports Wednesday ahead of the Week 15 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Coming out of the bye week, the Colts have a relatively small injury report. It grew by one player Wednesday, and we should get a better idea of the statuses when the designations are released Friday.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Tue.
12/13

Wed.
12/14

Thu.
12/15

Status

CB Brandon Facyson

Illness

DNP

DNP

CB Kenny Moore II

Ankle

DNP

DNP

OT Braden Smith

Illness

FP

FP

WR Mike Strachan

Concussion

DNP

Notes

  • CB Kenny Moore II is trending toward missing another game due to the ankle injury he suffered in Week 12.

  • CB Brandon Facyson is still dealing with an illness. Thursday’s practice will be an indication of his status for the game.

  • RT Braden Smith should be expected to play while WR Mike Strachan was added to the injury report due to a concussion, which means he may be unlikely to play if he doesn’t clear the league’s protocol.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report Wednesday for the Vikings in Week 15:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Tue.
12/13

Wed.
12/14

Thu.
12/15

Status

T Blake Brandel

Knee

DNP

LP

CB Cam Dantzler

Illness

DNP

DNP

LB Jordan Hicks

Ankle

DNP

LP

DT Harrison Phillips

Back

DNP

LP

 C Garrett Bradbury

Back

LP

LP

DL James Lynch

Shoulder

LP

LP

S Harrison Smith

Neck

LP

FP

WR Adam Thielen

Rest

LP

DE Danielle Hunter

Neck

LP

