Colts vs. Vikings: Staff preview and predictions

The Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North division title with a win against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday afternoon.

The Vikings have struggled in recent meetings against the Colts, having lost the last six games. Their last win was in 1997 when Jim Harbaugh started at quarterback for the Colts. The game will also be the 1,000th game in franchise history

After a 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions this past Sunday, the Vikings look to bounce back on Saturday and the Colts provide a nice get-right game for Kevin O’Connell’s team.

Our staff teamed up with Colts Wire’s Kevin Hickey to predict and preview the game.

Tyler Forness-Vikings Wire Managing Editor

Dec 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) and linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-3

This team needs this win in a bad way.

After the Vikings lost their first two games, they came back with wins at home against the Detroit Lions 28-24 and the New England Patriots 33-26. With the Colts coming to town, they are poised to have one of their better matchups of the year. The Colts offense is riding the struggle bus with Matt Ryan at the helm and Justin Jefferson could easily have a field day with two cornerbacks out for the Colts. Expect a bounce-back game from both units and the Vikings’ first double-digit win on the season.

Prediction: Vikings 31, Colts 14

Judd Zulgad-Vikings Wire Columnist

Dec 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is unable to make a catch in front of Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-3

A game with the Colts is just what the doctor ordered for the Vikings’ struggling defense after Sunday’s loss in Detroit. The Vikings rebound against Indianapolis’ scoring-challenged offense and clinch the NFC North.

Prediction: Vikings 24, Colts 10

Kevin Hickey-Colts Wire Managing Editor

Dec 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) reacts after a turnover during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

While this game may be closer than the records of either team would suggest, it’s difficult to see the Colts being able to keep up offensively. Down two starting corners, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen should have field days against a banged-up secondary. Even with Stephon Gilmore playing at an extremely high level, Kirk Cousins shouldn’t have too many issues getting into a rhythm. As is the case every week with the Colts, it will come down to their offense. They’ve managed to score over 20 points just once in their last seven games and have surpassed that mark just twice all season. In the end, the Vikings’ offense will prove to be too much for the Colts to handle even if the defense keeps them in the game for the majority of the contest.

Prediction: Vikings 24, Colts 17

