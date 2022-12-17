Colts vs. Vikings: Staff picks and predictions for Week 15

The Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) are on the road taking on the Minnesota Vikings (10-3) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday.

In the middle of a four-game stretch of nationally televised games, the Colts are modest underdogs on the road in this matchup while the experts around the league are heavily siding with the Vikings to win this game.

Minnesota can clinch the NFC North with a win Saturday while the Colts are trending toward a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft.

Here’s how the Colts Wire staff sees this game shaking out:

Kevin Hickey: Vikings 24, Colts 17

The Colts certainly could be competitive in this game, but it’s unwise to predict a win considering how they’ve played for the majority of the season and in recent games. These teams are probably closer than their respective records suggest, but the Vikings should still be expected to win.

One key matchup will revolve around the league’s leading receiver in Justin Jefferson, who gets to go against a banged-up Colts secondary that will be without Kenny Moore II (ankle) and Brandon Facyson (illness). Stopping him outright is completely out of the picture but if the Colts hope to stay in this game, they must at least keep him out of the end zone.

As is the case every week with the Colts, it will come down to their offense. They’ve managed to score over 20 points just once in their last seven games and have surpassed that mark just twice all season. Everything is there for the Colts offense to have a strong game, but they still never seem up to the task.

In the end, the Colts offense will struggle to put up points yet again, and even though it will be a competitive game throughout, the Vikings clinch the NFC North with a home win.

Cody Manning: Vikings 28, Colts 24

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to end their sprial into an abyss as they come out of the bye week to face the Minnesota Vikings. The offense leans into Jonathan Taylor early to start the game but have to turn to the passing attack to climb back into the game. The Vikings offense moves the ball with ease as the Colts defense struggles to keep Justin Jefferson in check. Indy fights back strong but it’s not enough.

John Alfieri: Vikings 34, Colts 13

The ugly stretch will continue despite the bye week. The Colts issues persist despite the break, and the end of the 2022 season can’t come any sooner. Jeff Saturday’s squad will head to Minnesota to take on the 10-3 Vikings that have a change to clinch their division, and won’t let their chance slip away.

The elephant in the room is Justin Jefferson, who is poised to have a big day against the Colts struggling defense. Stephon Gillmore will likely be on him most of the game, but Kevin O’Connell is great at moving his star receiver all over the field and creating different matchups. It will be a long afternoon for the Indianapolis secondary.

Nick Melillo: TBD

TBD

Standings

1. Cody (6-7)

2. John (5-8)

3. Kevin (5-8)

4. Nick (4-5)

