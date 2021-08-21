Colts vs. Vikings preseason Week 2: How to watch, listen, stream online

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts will be on the road for their second preseason game, traveling to take on the Minnesota Vikings.

After getting the first week of the preseason off, the majority of starters for the Colts are expected to see playing time on Saturday. How much remains to be seen, but there will be some familiar faces on the field.

Game Information

Who: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
When: Saturday, Aug. 21, 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium — Minnesota, Minneapolis

How To Watch

Local: Fox59

How To Stream

fuboTV (try it free)

How To Listen

WFNI — Indianapolis, IN
WHLK — Indianapolis, IN

Opponent Site

Vikings Wire

Preseason Schedule

Date

Opponent

Time

Network

Result

Sunday, Aug. 15

vs. Carolina Panthers

1:00 p.m.

Fox59

Win (21-18)

Saturday, Aug. 21

at Minnesota Vikings

8:00 p.m.

Fox59

Friday, Aug. 27

at Detroit Lions

7:00 p.m.

Fox59

Social Media

