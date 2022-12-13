Colts vs. Vikings: Initial injury report for Week 15

The Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) and Minnesota Vikings (10-3) released their initial injury reports Tuesday ahead of the Week 15 matchup at U.S Bank Stadium.

As the Colts come off their bye week, the Vikings will be looking to get back on track following a tough divisional loss. They are still one of the top teams in the NFC and currently lead the NFC North.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 15:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Tue.

12/13 Wed.

12/14 Thu.

12/15 Status CB Brandon Facyson Illness DNP CB Kenny Moore II Ankle DNP OT Braden Smith Illness FP

Notes

CB Kenny Moore II is still dealing with the ankle injury he suffered in Week 12. It’s unclear if he will be able to play this week.

CB Brandon Facyson is dealing with an illness so he’ll likely need to log a practice in some capacity in order to play.

RT Braden Smith missed the Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys due to an illness, but it appears he’s on the mend and should be expected to play this week.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report Tuesday for the Vikings in Week 15 (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Tue.

12/13 Wed.

12/14 Thu.

12/15 Status

