Colts vs. Vikings: Inactive players for Week 15
The Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) and Minnesota Vikings (10-3) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 15 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday.
The Colts already ruled out three players on the final injury report while the Vikings had four players listed as questionable.
Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 15:
Name
Position
Injury
Brandon Facyson
CB
Illness
Kenny Moore II
CB
Ankle
Mike Strachan
WR
Concussion
Sam Ehlinger
QB
—
Chris Williams
DT
—
Wesley French
C
—
Ben Banogu
DE
—
Notes
RT Braden Smith will make his return after missing Week 13 due to an illness.
The Colts will be down two of their top-four cornerbacks with Kenny Moore II and Brandon Facyson inactive.
DE Ben Banogu is a healthy scratch for the first time this season.
Here are the inactive players for the Vikings in Week 15:
Name
Position
Injury
Garrett Bradbury
C
Back
Patrick Jones II
OLB
Illness
Parry Nickerson
CB
—
Kalon Barnes
CB
—
Ross Blacklock
DT
—
