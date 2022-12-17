Colts vs. Vikings: Inactive players for Week 15

Kevin Hickey
The Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) and Minnesota Vikings (10-3) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 15 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday.

The Colts already ruled out three players on the final injury report while the Vikings had four players listed as questionable.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 15:

Name

Position

Injury

Brandon Facyson

CB

Illness

Kenny Moore II

CB

Ankle

Mike Strachan

WR

Concussion

Sam Ehlinger

QB

Chris Williams

DT

Wesley French

C

Ben Banogu

DE

Notes

  • RT Braden Smith will make his return after missing Week 13 due to an illness.

  • The Colts will be down two of their top-four cornerbacks with Kenny Moore II and Brandon Facyson inactive.

  • DE Ben Banogu is a healthy scratch for the first time this season.

Here are the inactive players for the Vikings in Week 15:

Name

Position

Injury

Garrett Bradbury

C

Back

Patrick Jones II

OLB

Illness

Parry Nickerson

CB

Kalon Barnes

CB

Ross Blacklock

DT

 

