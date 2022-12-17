Colts vs. Vikings highlights Week 15
Watch all of the highlights from a matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch all of the highlights from a matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Indianapolis Colts are unlikely to make the playoffs, but they can put a crimp in the Minnesota Vikings' plans.
Everything we know from the Colts' historic 39-36 loss to the Vikings.
Here's how the NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 15 underway. San Francisco first team to clinch division, while Vikings follow suit.
Greg Joseph's 40-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in overtime sealed the NFC North for Minnesota, which trailed 33-0 at halftime.
The Vikings were on their way to the biggest comeback in NFL history. Then, bad officiating happened.
NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio said it wouldnt surprise him if the Carolina Panthers pursue Mike Tomlin in a trade, and to keep an eye on Bill Belichick this offseason.
Instead of the 49ers extending their lead to 28-3 on a Deommodore Lenoir pick six, referee Alex Kemp flagged Nick Bosa for roughing the passer and paced off a 15-yard penalty.
Follow along for live score updates as Jackson State football takes on NC Central at the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa's reaction to the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty he was called for Thursday night says a lot about the 49ers' star pass rusher.
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why.
49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy poked fun at veteran tight end George Kittle in their postgame interview on "TNF Nightcap."
Ohio State football no longer has a 2024 quarterback commit.
Rams coach Sean McVay and former assistant Matt LaFleur are friends, but the Green Bay Packers coach isn't thrilled about facing Baker Mayfield.
The 49ers have won seven games in a row. They’ve clinched the NFC West title. While clinching the division isn’t the “final goal,” there’s not much more that they can do over the balance of the regular season. With three games left, the only real question for the 49ers is whether they finish as the [more]
The Vikings have come back from 33-0 to tie the Colts
Instant reaction and analysis of Dylan Raiola reopening his recruitment and how it impacts Nebraska.
Former five-star recruit Kiyaunta Goodwin entered the transfer portal Friday.
North Carolina Central grabs the lead in the Celebration Bowl
Wisconsin entered the week with two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, but the addition of freshman Nick Evers helps bolster the depth.
Shedeur Sanders had quite a first half in the Celebration Bowl