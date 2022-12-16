Colts vs. Vikings: Final injury report in Week 15

The Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) and Minnesota Vikings (10-3) released their final injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 15 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The injury report for the Colts is pretty light all things considered. They ruled out two players Thursday, one of which is a starter.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 15:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Tue.

12/13 Wed.

12/14 Thu.

12/15 Status CB Brandon Facyson Illness DNP DNP DNP Doubtful CB Kenny Moore II Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out OT Braden Smith Illness FP FP FP — WR Mike Strachan Concussion — DNP DNP Out

Notes

CB Kenny Moore II will miss his second consecutive game due to the ankle injury he suffered in Week 12.

CB Brandon Facyson isn’t expected to play considering he’s listed as doubtful.

RT Braden Smith will make his return after missing Week 13 due to an illness.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Vikings in Week 15:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Tue.

12/13 Wed.

12/14 Thu.

12/15 Status CB Cam Dantzler Illness DNP DNP LP Questionable LB Jordan Hicks Ankle DNP LP FP DT Harrison Phillips Back DNP LP LP Questionable C Garrett Bradbury Back LP LP LP Questionable DL James Lynch Shoulder LP LP FP S Harrison Smith Neck LP FP FP WR Adam Thielen Rest — LP FP DE Danielle Hunter Neck — LP LP Questionable OLB Patrick Jones Illness — — DNP Questionable

