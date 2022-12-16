Colts vs. Vikings: Final injury report in Week 15

The Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) and Minnesota Vikings (10-3) released their final injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 15 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The injury report for the Colts is pretty light all things considered. They ruled out two players Thursday, one of which is a starter.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 15:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Tue.
12/13

Wed.
12/14

Thu.
12/15

Status

CB Brandon Facyson

Illness

DNP

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

CB Kenny Moore II

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

OT Braden Smith

Illness

FP

FP

FP

WR Mike Strachan

Concussion

DNP

DNP

Out

Notes

  • CB Kenny Moore II will miss his second consecutive game due to the ankle injury he suffered in Week 12.

  • CB Brandon Facyson isn’t expected to play considering he’s listed as doubtful.

  • RT Braden Smith will make his return after missing Week 13 due to an illness.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Vikings in Week 15:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Tue.
12/13

Wed.
12/14

Thu.
12/15

Status

CB Cam Dantzler

Illness

DNP

DNP

LP

Questionable

LB Jordan Hicks

Ankle

DNP

LP

FP

DT Harrison Phillips

Back

DNP

LP

LP

Questionable

 C Garrett Bradbury

Back

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

DL James Lynch

Shoulder

LP

LP

FP

S Harrison Smith

Neck

LP

FP

FP

WR Adam Thielen

Rest

LP

FP

DE Danielle Hunter

Neck

LP

LP

Questionable

OLB Patrick Jones

Illness

DNP

Questionable

