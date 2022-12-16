Colts vs. Vikings: Final injury report in Week 15
The Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) and Minnesota Vikings (10-3) released their final injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 15 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The injury report for the Colts is pretty light all things considered. They ruled out two players Thursday, one of which is a starter.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 15:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Tue.
Wed.
Thu.
Status
CB Brandon Facyson
Illness
DNP
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
CB Kenny Moore II
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
OT Braden Smith
Illness
FP
FP
FP
—
WR Mike Strachan
Concussion
—
DNP
DNP
Out
Notes
CB Kenny Moore II will miss his second consecutive game due to the ankle injury he suffered in Week 12.
CB Brandon Facyson isn’t expected to play considering he’s listed as doubtful.
RT Braden Smith will make his return after missing Week 13 due to an illness.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Vikings in Week 15:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Tue.
Wed.
Thu.
Status
CB Cam Dantzler
Illness
DNP
DNP
LP
Questionable
LB Jordan Hicks
Ankle
DNP
LP
FP
DT Harrison Phillips
Back
DNP
LP
LP
Questionable
C Garrett Bradbury
Back
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
DL James Lynch
Shoulder
LP
LP
FP
S Harrison Smith
Neck
LP
FP
FP
WR Adam Thielen
Rest
—
LP
FP
DE Danielle Hunter
Neck
—
LP
LP
Questionable
OLB Patrick Jones
Illness
—
—
DNP
Questionable
