Colts vs. Vikings: 6 things to watch in preseason Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts are set to visit the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday for a preseason Week 2 matchup.

As the preseason ramps up, the Colts will be looking to cut down their roster to 80 players following the Week 2 matchup. Those cuts will be made on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

From specific player developments to positional battles, here are six things to watch during the preseason game on Saturday:

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

QB Battle

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Get comfortable because this is going to be the theme all preseason. As starter Carson Wentz is itching to get back on the field following foot surgery, two young quarterbacks in Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger have been battling for reps. Eason is seemingly in the lead after a strong start in his debut during the preseason opener. Ehlinger will be getting the start against the Vikings on Saturday after showing some promise as well during the opener. How these two quarterbacks compete and show development will be the topic of conversation until Wentz returns.

Left Tackle Rotation

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Colts are also waiting on starting left tackle Eric Fisher to return from rehab following offseason Achilles surgery. While they do that, the trio of Julién Davenport, Will Holden and Sam Tevi have been competing for the starting role. It hasn't been that great of a showing from any of the three during training camp and the preseason opener. If none of them show any development on Saturday, the concern will only continue to grow.

First-Round Pick's Debut

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Colts are expected to trot out their starters for the second preseason game of the year and when they do that, first-round pick Kwity Paye is expected to be among them. How much he will play remains to be seen, but the Michigan product has been lighting up camp. Paye missed the preseason opener due to an ankle sprain so this will be the first look he gets against a live opponent. Excitement is in the air for the No. 21 overall pick.

Story continues

Starting Reps

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts held out the majority of starters during the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. That won't be the case on Saturday against the Vikings. Both teams are expected to play their starters for at least part of the game. With a shortened preseason, the Colts will want to make sure the starters have enough reps together before the regular season arrives. How much that will be isn't clear. It could be a quarter. It could be an entire half or even a bit more. But this will be the first time the majority of the starters are all on the field together in 2021.

WR Competition

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

It is well known that the first four spots in the wide receiver room are essentially locked up between Michael Pittman Jr., T.Y. Hilton, Parris Campbell and Zach Pascal. Finding the best players for the final one or two spots will be determined greatly by the preseason games. As it stands, rookie Mike Strachan has exploded during camp and flashed even more during the preseason opener. He had three receptions for 57 yards, including a 32-yard contested catch down the field. He appears to be a favorite for one of the final spots. Undrafted rookies Tyler Vaughns and Tarik Black have also made plays while special teams ace Ashton Dulin has just returned from an injury that's forced him to miss the majority of training camp. Saturday's game could help some players create more separation in the competition.

Getting A Leg Up

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Both kickers Rodrigo Blankenship and Eddy Pineiro have been perfect throughout training camp and the preseason. Whether in practices or in the games, neither player has missed a kick. If it remains this way, the incumbent in Blankenship likely gets the nod. But it will be interesting to see if either one creates separation in the competition.

1

1

1

1