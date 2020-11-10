Colts vs. Titans Week 10 injury report: Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have a short week with a “Thursday Night Football” game at Nissan Stadium on tap for Week 10.

After holding just a walk-through on Monday, both the Titans and Colts did the same again on Tuesday. Before we get to the Tuesday injury report, here’s how things looked after Monday’s abbreviated session:

Titans’ Mon. injury report

Did not practice: WR A.J. Brown (knee), OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee/illness), S Dane Cruikshank (groin), WR Adam Humphries (concussion), RT Dennis Kelly (knee), CB Chris Milton (hamstring), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee/ankle)

Limited participation: RG Rodger Saffold (shoulder)

Colts’ Mon. injury report

Did not practice: LB Matthew Adams (not injury related), TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), TE Jack Doyle (concussion)

Full participation: WR T.Y. Hilton (groin)

With that out of the way, here’s a look at where those players stand after Tuesday’s walk-through.

* DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participation, FP = Full participation, NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

View photos

George Walker IV/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Name Injury Mon* Tues* WR A.J. Brown Knee DNP FP OLB Jadeveon Clowney Knee/Illness DNP FP S Dane Cruikshank Groin DNP DNP WR Adam Humphries Concussion DNP DNP T Dennis Kelly Knee DNP DNP CB Chris Milton Hamstring DNP DNP TE MyCole Pruitt Knee/Ankle DNP DNP G Rodger Saffold Shoulder LP FP

*Denotes walk-through Note: Adoree' Jackson did not practice on Tuesday and it's looking like he won't suit up this week. The Titans have until tomorrow to activate Jackson off IR or else he'll have to go back on for three more weeks.

Colts' injury report

View photos

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Name Injury Mon* Tue* LB Matthew Adams NIR DNP DNP TE Mo Alie-Cox Knee DNP LP TE Jack Doyle Concussion DNP DNP WR T.Y. Hilton Groin FP FP

*Denotes walk-through