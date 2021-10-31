Colts vs. Titans: How to watch, listen, stream online in Week 8

Game Information

Who: Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Indianapolis Colts (2-4)

When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch

Channel: CBS (regional)

Broadcast: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jay Feely (color analyst)

TV map: Those in the teal region of the broadcast map will get the game on CBS.

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

How To Stream

fuboTV (try it free)

How To Listen

WFNI — Indianapolis, IN

WHLK — Indianapolis, IN

Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 132 (XM App 231)

Sirius XM Radio (Titans) — Channel 98 (XM App 390)

Injuries

Final injury report for both teams

Picks & Predictions

Colts Wire Staff Picks

Expert Picks

Colts are 2.5-point favorites at home

Opponent Site

Titans Wire

2021 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network Result 1 Seahawks Sept. 12 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 28-16 2 Rams Sept. 19 1:00 p.m. FOX L, 27-24 3 @ Titans Sept. 26 1:00 p.m. CBS L, 25-16 4 @ Dolphins Oct. 3 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 27-17 5 @ Ravens Oct. 11 8:15 p.m. ESPN L, 31-25 (OT) 6 Texans Oct. 17 1:00 p.m. CBS W, 31-3 7 @ 49ers Oct. 24 8:20 p.m. NBC W, 30-18 8 Titans Oct. 31 1:00 p.m. CBS 9 Jets Nov. 4 (TNF) 8:20 p.m. NFLN 10 Jaguars Nov. 14 1:00 p.m. CBS 11 @ Bills Nov. 21 1:00 p.m. CBS 12 Buccaneers Nov. 28 1:00 p.m. FOX 13 @ Texans Dec. 5 1:00 p.m. CBS 14 BYE BYE BYE 15 Patriots Dec. 18/19 TBD TBD 16 @ Cardinals Dec. 25 8:15 p.m. NFLN 17 Raiders Jan. 2 1:00 p.m. CBS 18 @ Jaguars Jan. 9 1:00 p.m. CBS

