Colts vs. Titans: How to watch, listen and stream online in Week 3

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
After dropping their first two games to open the 2021 season, the Indianapolis Colts hit the road for their first away game against the Tennessee Titans. Here’s all the game information in Week 3:

Game Information

Who: Indianapolis Colts (0-2) at Tennessee Titans (1-1)
When: Sunday, Sept. 26, 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Nissan Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee

How To Watch

Channel: CBS (regional)
Broadcast: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (color analyst), Michael Grady (sideline)
TV Map: Those in the orange region will get the game on your local CBS channel.

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

How To Stream

fuboTV (try it free)

How To Listen

WFNI — Indianapolis, IN
WHLK — Indianapolis, IN
Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 103 (XM App 390)
Sirius XM Radio (Titans) — Channel 11 (XM App 232)

Injuries

Final injury report for both teams
Colts’ Carson Wentz expected to start

Picks & Predictions

Colts Wire Staff Picks
Expert Picks
Colts are 5.5-point road underdogs

Opponent Site

Titans Wire

2021 Schedule

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

Network

Result

1

Seahawks

Sept. 12

1:00 p.m.

FOX

L, 28-16

2

Rams

Sept. 19

1:00 p.m.

FOX

L, 27-24

3

@ Titans

Sept. 26

1:00 p.m.

CBS

4

@ Dolphins

Oct. 3

1:00 p.m.

CBS

5

@ Ravens

Oct. 11

8:15 p.m.

ESPN

6

Texans

Oct. 17

1:00 p.m.

CBS

7

@ 49ers

Oct. 24

8:20 p.m.

NBC

8

Titans

Oct. 31

1:00 p.m.

CBS

9

Jets

Nov. 4 (TNF)

8:20 p.m.

NFLN

10

Jaguars

Nov. 14

1:00 p.m.

CBS

11

@ Bills

Nov. 21

1:00 p.m.

CBS

12

Buccaneers

Nov. 28

1:00 p.m.

FOX

13

@ Texans

Dec. 5

1:00 p.m.

CBS

14

BYE

BYE

BYE

15

Patriots

Dec. 18/19

TBD

TBD

16

@ Cardinals

Dec. 25

8:15 p.m.

NFLN

17

Raiders

Jan. 2

1:00 p.m.

CBS

18

@ Jaguars

Jan. 9

1:00 p.m.

CBS

