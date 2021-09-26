Colts vs. Titans: How to watch, listen and stream online in Week 3
After dropping their first two games to open the 2021 season, the Indianapolis Colts hit the road for their first away game against the Tennessee Titans. Here’s all the game information in Week 3:
Game Information
Who: Indianapolis Colts (0-2) at Tennessee Titans (1-1)
When: Sunday, Sept. 26, 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Nissan Stadium — Nashville, Tennessee
How To Watch
Channel: CBS (regional)
Broadcast: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (color analyst), Michael Grady (sideline)
TV Map: Those in the orange region will get the game on your local CBS channel.
(Courtesy of 506 Sports)
How To Stream
fuboTV (try it free)
How To Listen
WFNI — Indianapolis, IN
WHLK — Indianapolis, IN
Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 103 (XM App 390)
Sirius XM Radio (Titans) — Channel 11 (XM App 232)
Injuries
Final injury report for both teams
Colts’ Carson Wentz expected to start
Picks & Predictions
Colts Wire Staff Picks
Expert Picks
Colts are 5.5-point road underdogs
Opponent Site
2021 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
Network
Result
1
Seahawks
Sept. 12
1:00 p.m.
FOX
L, 28-16
2
Rams
Sept. 19
1:00 p.m.
FOX
L, 27-24
3
@ Titans
Sept. 26
1:00 p.m.
CBS
4
@ Dolphins
Oct. 3
1:00 p.m.
CBS
5
@ Ravens
Oct. 11
8:15 p.m.
ESPN
6
Texans
Oct. 17
1:00 p.m.
CBS
7
@ 49ers
Oct. 24
8:20 p.m.
NBC
8
Titans
Oct. 31
1:00 p.m.
CBS
9
Jets
Nov. 4 (TNF)
8:20 p.m.
NFLN
10
Jaguars
Nov. 14
1:00 p.m.
CBS
11
@ Bills
Nov. 21
1:00 p.m.
CBS
12
Buccaneers
Nov. 28
1:00 p.m.
FOX
13
@ Texans
Dec. 5
1:00 p.m.
CBS
14
BYE
BYE
BYE
15
Patriots
Dec. 18/19
TBD
TBD
16
@ Cardinals
Dec. 25
8:15 p.m.
NFLN
17
Raiders
Jan. 2
1:00 p.m.
CBS
18
@ Jaguars
Jan. 9
1:00 p.m.
CBS
