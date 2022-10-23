Colts vs. Titans: How to watch, listen, stream in Week 7

Kevin Hickey
·4 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) are set for a divisional bout in Week 7 at Nissan Stadium.

This matchup will mark the final time the Colts will face a division opponent until they host the Houston Texans in Week 18. The Colts lost to the Titans, 24-17, during the first meeting this season in Week 4.

Here’s the game information, including how to watch, listen and stream the Week 7 matchup:

Game Information

Who: Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) at Tennessee Titans (3-2)
When: Sunday, Oct. 23, 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Nissan Stadium — Nashville, TN

How to Watch

Channel: CBS (regional)
Broadcast: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (color analyst), Don Bell (sideline)

Broadcast Map: If you’re in the orange region, you’ll get the game on the local CBS channel.

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

How to Listen

Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — SiriusXM 109 or 388, SiriusXM App
Sirius XM Radio (Titans) — Channel 132 or 230, Sirius XM App

WFNI – 107.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS
WFNI – 93.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS
WLHK – 97.1 FM INDIANAPOLIS
WRZQ – 107.3 FM COLUMBUS
WGCL – 1370 AM BLOOMINGTON
WQLQ – 96.1 FM SOUTH BEND
WROI – 92.1 FM ROCHESTER
WZDM – 92.1 FM VINCENNES
WYFX – 106.7 FM MT VERNON
WREB – 94.3 FM GREENCASTLE
WWBL – 106.5 FM WASHINGTON
WQLK – 96.1 FM RICHMOND
WIMC – 103.9 FM CRAWFORDSVILLE
WDAN – 1490 AM DANVILLE, IL
WWVR – 98.5 FM PARIS, IL (TERRE HAUTE)
WZBD – 92.7 FM BERNE
WPGW – 1440 AM PORTLAND
WXVW – 1450 AM JEFFERSONVILLE
WMYK – 98.5 FM PERU/KOKOMO – Lic. to Peru
WMXQ – 93.5 FM HARTFORD CITY
WXFN – 92.5FM/1340AM
WAXL – 103.3 FM SANTA CLAUSE
WRZR – 94.5 FM LOOGOOTEE
WORX – 96.7 FM MADISON
WCJZ FM 105.7 – TELL CITY, OWENSBORO KY
WCRA – 1090 AM, 100.5/99.5 FM EFFINGHAM, IL
WZUS – 100.9 FM DECATUR, IL
WKJG – 1380 FM FT. WAYNE
WKJG – 101.9 FM FT. WAYNE
WMRI – 860 AM MARION
WSLM – 97.9 FM SALEM
WABX – 107.5 FM EVANSVILLE
WEFM – 95.9 FM MICHIGAN CITY
WBIW – 1340 AM BEDFORD
WRSW – 1480 AM, 99.7 FM WARSAW
WIBN – 98.1 FM EARL PARK
WAWK – 1140 AM and 95.5 FM KENDALLVILLE
WAWK – 94.3 FM – AUBURN
WJOT – 105.9 FM AND 1510 AM – WABASH
WHBE – 680 AM LOUISVILLE
WHBE – 105.7 FM LOUISVILLE
WTRE – 1330AM GREENSBURG
WASK – 1450 AM FM LAFAYETTE
WASK – 101.7 FM LAFAYETTE

How to Stream

Upcoming Schedule

2022 Regular Season

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

Result

1

Sunday, Sept. 11

@ Texans

1:00 p.m.

T, 20-20

2

Sunday, Sept. 18

@ Jaguars

1:00 p.m.

L, 24-0

3

Sunday, Sept. 25

vs. Chiefs

1:00 p.m.

W, 20-17

4

Sunday, Oct. 2

vs. Titans

1:00 p.m.

L, 24-17

5

Thursday, Oct. 6

@ Broncos  (TNF)

8:15 p.m.

W, 12-9

6

Sunday, Oct. 16

vs. Jaguars

1:00 p.m.

W, 34-27

7

Sunday, Oct. 23

@ Titans

1:00 p.m.

8

Sunday, Oct. 30

vs. Commanders

4:25 p.m.

9

Sunday, Nov. 6

@ Patriots

1:00 p.m.

10

Sunday, Nov. 13

@ Raiders

4:05 p.m.

11

Sunday, Nov. 20

vs. Eagles

1:00 p.m.

12

Monday, Nov. 28

vs. Steelers (MNF)

8:15 p.m.

13

Sunday, Dec. 4

@ Cowboys (SNF)

8:20 p.m.

14

Dec. 11

BYE

BYE

15

Sunday, Dec. 17/18

@ Vikings

TBD

16

Monday, Dec. 25

vs. Chargers (MNF)

8:15 p.m.

17

Sunday, Jan. 1

@ Giants

1:00 p.m.

18

Sunday, Jan. 7/8

vs. Texans

TBD

Injuries

Colts – WR Keke Coutee (out), LB Shaquille Leonard (out), DE Kwity Paye (out), LB JoJo Domann (out)
Titans – FB Tory Carter (out), LB Zach Cunningham (out), G Nate Davis (out), LB Joe Jones (out), WR Kyle Philips (questionable)

Full injury report for both teams

Picks, Predictions and Odds

Colts Wire Staff Picks
Expert Picks
Colts are 2.5-point underdogs on the road

