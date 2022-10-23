Colts vs. Titans: How to watch, listen, stream in Week 7

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) are set for a divisional bout in Week 7 at Nissan Stadium.

This matchup will mark the final time the Colts will face a division opponent until they host the Houston Texans in Week 18. The Colts lost to the Titans, 24-17, during the first meeting this season in Week 4.

Here’s the game information, including how to watch, listen and stream the Week 7 matchup:

Game Information

Who: Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) at Tennessee Titans (3-2)

When: Sunday, Oct. 23, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Nissan Stadium — Nashville, TN

How to Watch

Channel: CBS (regional)

Broadcast: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (color analyst), Don Bell (sideline)

Broadcast Map: If you’re in the orange region, you’ll get the game on the local CBS channel.

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

How to Listen

Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — SiriusXM 109 or 388, SiriusXM App

Sirius XM Radio (Titans) — Channel 132 or 230, Sirius XM App

WFNI – 107.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS



WFNI – 107.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS

WFNI – 93.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS

WLHK – 97.1 FM INDIANAPOLIS

WRZQ – 107.3 FM COLUMBUS

WGCL – 1370 AM BLOOMINGTON

WQLQ – 96.1 FM SOUTH BEND

WROI – 92.1 FM ROCHESTER

WZDM – 92.1 FM VINCENNES

WYFX – 106.7 FM MT VERNON

WREB – 94.3 FM GREENCASTLE

WWBL – 106.5 FM WASHINGTON

WQLK – 96.1 FM RICHMOND

WIMC – 103.9 FM CRAWFORDSVILLE

WDAN – 1490 AM DANVILLE, IL

WWVR – 98.5 FM PARIS, IL (TERRE HAUTE)

WZBD – 92.7 FM BERNE

WPGW – 1440 AM PORTLAND

WXVW – 1450 AM JEFFERSONVILLE

WMYK – 98.5 FM PERU/KOKOMO – Lic. to Peru

WMXQ – 93.5 FM HARTFORD CITY

WXFN – 92.5FM/1340AM

WAXL – 103.3 FM SANTA CLAUSE

WRZR – 94.5 FM LOOGOOTEE

WORX – 96.7 FM MADISON

WCJZ FM 105.7 – TELL CITY, OWENSBORO KY

WCRA – 1090 AM, 100.5/99.5 FM EFFINGHAM, IL

WZUS – 100.9 FM DECATUR, IL

WKJG – 1380 FM FT. WAYNE

WKJG – 101.9 FM FT. WAYNE

WMRI – 860 AM MARION

WSLM – 97.9 FM SALEM

WABX – 107.5 FM EVANSVILLE

WEFM – 95.9 FM MICHIGAN CITY

WBIW – 1340 AM BEDFORD

WRSW – 1480 AM, 99.7 FM WARSAW

WIBN – 98.1 FM EARL PARK

WAWK – 1140 AM and 95.5 FM KENDALLVILLE

WAWK – 94.3 FM – AUBURN

WJOT – 105.9 FM AND 1510 AM – WABASH

WHBE – 680 AM LOUISVILLE

WHBE – 105.7 FM LOUISVILLE

WTRE – 1330AM GREENSBURG

WASK – 1450 AM FM LAFAYETTE

WASK – 101.7 FM LAFAYETTE

How to Stream

Upcoming Schedule

2022 Regular Season

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Result 1 Sunday, Sept. 11 @ Texans 1:00 p.m. T, 20-20 Tickets 2 Sunday, Sept. 18 @ Jaguars 1:00 p.m. L, 24-0 Tickets 3 Sunday, Sept. 25 vs. Chiefs 1:00 p.m. W, 20-17 Tickets 4 Sunday, Oct. 2 vs. Titans 1:00 p.m. L, 24-17 Tickets 5 Thursday, Oct. 6 @ Broncos (TNF) 8:15 p.m. W, 12-9 Tickets 6 Sunday, Oct. 16 vs. Jaguars 1:00 p.m. W, 34-27 Tickets 7 Sunday, Oct. 23 @ Titans 1:00 p.m. Tickets 8 Sunday, Oct. 30 vs. Commanders 4:25 p.m. Tickets 9 Sunday, Nov. 6 @ Patriots 1:00 p.m. Tickets 10 Sunday, Nov. 13 @ Raiders 4:05 p.m. Tickets 11 Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. Eagles 1:00 p.m. Tickets 12 Monday, Nov. 28 vs. Steelers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. Tickets 13 Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Cowboys (SNF) 8:20 p.m. Tickets 14 Dec. 11 BYE BYE Tickets 15 Sunday, Dec. 17/18 @ Vikings TBD Tickets 16 Monday, Dec. 25 vs. Chargers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. Tickets 17 Sunday, Jan. 1 @ Giants 1:00 p.m. Tickets 18 Sunday, Jan. 7/8 vs. Texans TBD Tickets

Injuries

Colts – WR Keke Coutee (out), LB Shaquille Leonard (out), DE Kwity Paye (out), LB JoJo Domann (out)

Titans – FB Tory Carter (out), LB Zach Cunningham (out), G Nate Davis (out), LB Joe Jones (out), WR Kyle Philips (questionable)

Full injury report for both teams

Picks, Predictions and Odds

Colts Wire Staff Picks

Expert Picks

Colts are 2.5-point underdogs on the road

