Colts vs. Titans: Updated injury reports for Week 3

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) and Tennessee Titans (1-1) released their updated injury reports Thursday for the Week 3 matchup at Nissan Stadium.

The Colts still haven’t gotten their starting quarterback Carson Wentz back on the field as he deals with two ankle sprains, and now it appears the team is playing a little smokescreen game as it isn’t clear who will be the starting quarterback if Wentz doesn’t play.

Regardless, here’s the updated injury report for the Colts on Thursday in Week 3:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/22)

Thur. (9/23)

Fri. (9/24)

Status

LB Jordan Glasgow

Concussion

DNP

DNP

WR Zach Pascal

Illness

DNP

FP

CB Xavier Rhodes

Calf

DNP

LP

T Braden Smith

Foot/Thumb

DNP

DNP

QB Carson Wentz

Ankles

DNP

DNP

WR Parris Campbell

Abdomen

LP

LP

S Julian Blackmon

Shoulder

FP

FP

LB Darius Leonard

Ankle

DNP

TE Jack Doyle

Rest

DNP

T Eric Fisher

Rest

DNP

Wentz still has a chance to play on Sunday if he can at least log a limited practice on Friday. Typically, Frank Reich wants his players to log a practice, but Wentz could be the exception. However, it wouldn’t be an encouraging sign if he doesn’t practice Friday.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes practiced on a limited basis for the first time this season. He missed the first two games due to a calf injury. Wide receiver Zach Pascal returned after missing practice Wednesday.

It doesn’t look good for Braden Smith or Jordan Glasgow as both would likely need to log a practice Friday in order to play.

Here’s an updated look at the injury report for the Titans in Week 3:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/22)

Thur. (9/23)

Fri. (9/24)

Status

LB Jayon Brown

Hamstring

DNP

LP

OLB Bud Dupree

Knee

DNP

LP

CB Caleb Farley

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

TE Anthony Firkser

Knee

DNP

DNP

RB Derrick Henry

Rest

DNP

FP

C Ben Jones

Knee

DNP

FP

G Roger Saffold

Shoulder

DNP

LP

WR A.J. Brown

Knee

LP

FP

OLB Derick Roberson

Knee

LP

DNP

T Taylor Lewan

Knee

FP

FP

T Ty Sambrailo

Foot

FP

LP

CB Chris Jackson

Illness

DNP

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Report: Colts may rotate QBs if Carson Wentz is out

If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Titans on TV

Play in our FREE Week 3 Colts Challenge

Recommended Stories