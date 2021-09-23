Colts vs. Titans: Updated injury reports for Week 3
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) and Tennessee Titans (1-1) released their updated injury reports Thursday for the Week 3 matchup at Nissan Stadium.
The Colts still haven’t gotten their starting quarterback Carson Wentz back on the field as he deals with two ankle sprains, and now it appears the team is playing a little smokescreen game as it isn’t clear who will be the starting quarterback if Wentz doesn’t play.
Regardless, here’s the updated injury report for the Colts on Thursday in Week 3:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/22)
Thur. (9/23)
Fri. (9/24)
Status
Concussion
DNP
DNP
WR Zach Pascal
Illness
DNP
FP
Calf
DNP
LP
Foot/Thumb
DNP
DNP
QB Carson Wentz
Ankles
DNP
DNP
WR Parris Campbell
Abdomen
LP
LP
S Julian Blackmon
Shoulder
FP
FP
LB Darius Leonard
Ankle
—
DNP
TE Jack Doyle
Rest
—
DNP
T Eric Fisher
Rest
—
DNP
Wentz still has a chance to play on Sunday if he can at least log a limited practice on Friday. Typically, Frank Reich wants his players to log a practice, but Wentz could be the exception. However, it wouldn’t be an encouraging sign if he doesn’t practice Friday.
Cornerback Xavier Rhodes practiced on a limited basis for the first time this season. He missed the first two games due to a calf injury. Wide receiver Zach Pascal returned after missing practice Wednesday.
It doesn’t look good for Braden Smith or Jordan Glasgow as both would likely need to log a practice Friday in order to play.
Here’s an updated look at the injury report for the Titans in Week 3:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/22)
Thur. (9/23)
Fri. (9/24)
Status
LB Jayon Brown
Hamstring
DNP
LP
OLB Bud Dupree
Knee
DNP
LP
CB Caleb Farley
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
TE Anthony Firkser
Knee
DNP
DNP
RB Derrick Henry
Rest
DNP
FP
C Ben Jones
Knee
DNP
FP
G Roger Saffold
Shoulder
DNP
LP
WR A.J. Brown
Knee
LP
FP
OLB Derick Roberson
Knee
LP
DNP
T Taylor Lewan
Knee
FP
FP
T Ty Sambrailo
Foot
FP
LP
CB Chris Jackson
Illness
—
DNP
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)
Related
Report: Colts may rotate QBs if Carson Wentz is out
If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Titans on TV
Play in our FREE Week 3 Colts Challenge