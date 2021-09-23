Colts vs. Titans: Updated injury reports for Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) and Tennessee Titans (1-1) released their updated injury reports Thursday for the Week 3 matchup at Nissan Stadium.

The Colts still haven’t gotten their starting quarterback Carson Wentz back on the field as he deals with two ankle sprains, and now it appears the team is playing a little smokescreen game as it isn’t clear who will be the starting quarterback if Wentz doesn’t play.

Regardless, here’s the updated injury report for the Colts on Thursday in Week 3:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (9/22) Thur. (9/23) Fri. (9/24) Status LB Jordan Glasgow Concussion DNP DNP WR Zach Pascal Illness DNP FP CB Xavier Rhodes Calf DNP LP T Braden Smith Foot/Thumb DNP DNP QB Carson Wentz Ankles DNP DNP WR Parris Campbell Abdomen LP LP S Julian Blackmon Shoulder FP FP LB Darius Leonard Ankle — DNP TE Jack Doyle Rest — DNP T Eric Fisher Rest — DNP

Wentz still has a chance to play on Sunday if he can at least log a limited practice on Friday. Typically, Frank Reich wants his players to log a practice, but Wentz could be the exception. However, it wouldn’t be an encouraging sign if he doesn’t practice Friday.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes practiced on a limited basis for the first time this season. He missed the first two games due to a calf injury. Wide receiver Zach Pascal returned after missing practice Wednesday.

It doesn’t look good for Braden Smith or Jordan Glasgow as both would likely need to log a practice Friday in order to play.

Here’s an updated look at the injury report for the Titans in Week 3:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (9/22) Thur. (9/23) Fri. (9/24) Status LB Jayon Brown Hamstring DNP LP OLB Bud Dupree Knee DNP LP CB Caleb Farley Shoulder DNP DNP TE Anthony Firkser Knee DNP DNP RB Derrick Henry Rest DNP FP C Ben Jones Knee DNP FP G Roger Saffold Shoulder DNP LP WR A.J. Brown Knee LP FP OLB Derick Roberson Knee LP DNP T Taylor Lewan Knee FP FP T Ty Sambrailo Foot FP LP CB Chris Jackson Illness — DNP

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related