Colts vs. Titans: Updated injury report for Week 7

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) were on the practice field Thursday preparing for the Week 7 matchup at Nissan Stadium.

After starting the week with a long injury report featuring several starters on both sides of the ball, the Colts saw the return of a large number of players and the upgrade of a few in terms of practice status.

Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 7:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed.
10/19

Thur.
10/20

Fri.
10/21

Status

WR Keke Coutee

Concussion

DNP

LP

CB Stephon Gilmore

Rest

DNP

FP

C Ryan Kelly

Rest

DNP

FP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Rest

DNP

FP

DE Kwity Paye

Ankle

DNP

DNP

LB Shaquille Leonard

Concussion/Nose/Back

LP

FP

TE Kylen Granson

Neck

LP

FP

RB Jonathan Taylor

Ankle

LP

FP

S Julian Blackmon

Ankle

FP

FP

RB Nyheim Hines

Concussion

FP

FP

RB Deon Jackson

Quad

FP

FP

LB JoJo Domann

Abdomen

DNP

DT Grover Stewart

Rest

DNP

Notes

  • LB JoJo Domann and DT Grover Stewart were added to the injury report Thursday after practicing Wednesday.

  • LB Shaquille Leonard and TE Kylen Granson were upgraded to full participants Thursday, which bodes well for their chances to play.

  • RB Jonathan Taylor also was upgraded to a full participant and seems to be on track to make his return.

  • DE Kwity Paye hasn’t logged a practice yet this week, and it’s becoming doubtful that he will play Sunday.

  • S Trevor Denbow (ankle) and WR Ashton Dulin (toe) are currently on the injured reserve list.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Titans in Week 7:

Player

Injury

Wed.
10/19

Thur.
10/20

Fri.
10/21

Status

LB Zach Cunningham

Elbow

DNP

DNP

LB Joe Jones

Knee

DNP

DNP

FB Tony Carter

Neck

LP

DNP

G Nate Davis

Foot

LP

LP

OLB Bud Dupree

Hip

FP

FP

S Amani Hooker

Concussion

FP

FP

