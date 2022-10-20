Colts vs. Titans: Updated injury report for Week 7

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) were on the practice field Thursday preparing for the Week 7 matchup at Nissan Stadium.

After starting the week with a long injury report featuring several starters on both sides of the ball, the Colts saw the return of a large number of players and the upgrade of a few in terms of practice status.

Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 7:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed.

10/19 Thur.

10/20 Fri.

10/21 Status WR Keke Coutee Concussion DNP LP CB Stephon Gilmore Rest DNP FP C Ryan Kelly Rest DNP FP DE Yannick Ngakoue Rest DNP FP DE Kwity Paye Ankle DNP DNP LB Shaquille Leonard Concussion/Nose/Back LP FP TE Kylen Granson Neck LP FP RB Jonathan Taylor Ankle LP FP S Julian Blackmon Ankle FP FP RB Nyheim Hines Concussion FP FP RB Deon Jackson Quad FP FP LB JoJo Domann Abdomen — DNP DT Grover Stewart Rest — DNP

Notes

LB JoJo Domann and DT Grover Stewart were added to the injury report Thursday after practicing Wednesday.

LB Shaquille Leonard and TE Kylen Granson were upgraded to full participants Thursday, which bodes well for their chances to play.

RB Jonathan Taylor also was upgraded to a full participant and seems to be on track to make his return.

DE Kwity Paye hasn’t logged a practice yet this week, and it’s becoming doubtful that he will play Sunday.

S Trevor Denbow (ankle) and WR Ashton Dulin (toe) are currently on the injured reserve list.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Titans in Week 7:

Player Injury Wed.

10/19 Thur.

10/20 Fri.

10/21 Status LB Zach Cunningham Elbow DNP DNP LB Joe Jones Knee DNP DNP FB Tony Carter Neck LP DNP G Nate Davis Foot LP LP OLB Bud Dupree Hip FP FP S Amani Hooker Concussion FP FP

