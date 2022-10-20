Colts vs. Titans: Updated injury report for Week 7
The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) were on the practice field Thursday preparing for the Week 7 matchup at Nissan Stadium.
After starting the week with a long injury report featuring several starters on both sides of the ball, the Colts saw the return of a large number of players and the upgrade of a few in terms of practice status.
Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 7:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
WR Keke Coutee
Concussion
DNP
LP
CB Stephon Gilmore
Rest
DNP
FP
C Ryan Kelly
Rest
DNP
FP
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Rest
DNP
FP
DE Kwity Paye
Ankle
DNP
DNP
LB Shaquille Leonard
Concussion/Nose/Back
LP
FP
TE Kylen Granson
Neck
LP
FP
RB Jonathan Taylor
Ankle
LP
FP
S Julian Blackmon
Ankle
FP
FP
RB Nyheim Hines
Concussion
FP
FP
RB Deon Jackson
Quad
FP
FP
LB JoJo Domann
Abdomen
—
DNP
DT Grover Stewart
Rest
—
DNP
Notes
LB JoJo Domann and DT Grover Stewart were added to the injury report Thursday after practicing Wednesday.
LB Shaquille Leonard and TE Kylen Granson were upgraded to full participants Thursday, which bodes well for their chances to play.
RB Jonathan Taylor also was upgraded to a full participant and seems to be on track to make his return.
DE Kwity Paye hasn’t logged a practice yet this week, and it’s becoming doubtful that he will play Sunday.
S Trevor Denbow (ankle) and WR Ashton Dulin (toe) are currently on the injured reserve list.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Titans in Week 7:
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
LB Zach Cunningham
Elbow
DNP
DNP
LB Joe Jones
Knee
DNP
DNP
FB Tony Carter
Neck
LP
DNP
G Nate Davis
Foot
LP
LP
OLB Bud Dupree
Hip
FP
FP
S Amani Hooker
Concussion
FP
FP
