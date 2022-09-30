Colts vs. Titans: Updated injury report in Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts saw several players return to practice Thursday while another player was added to the injury report midweek.

Here’s an updated look at the injury report for the Colts in Week 4:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/28)

Thur. (9/29)

Fri. (9/30)

Status

S Julian Blackmon

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DT DeForest Buckner

Elbow

DNP

DNP

CB Stephon Gilmore

Hamstring

DNP

FP

C Ryan Kelly

Knee

DNP

FP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Back

DNP

FP

RB Jonathan Taylor

Toe

DNP

FP

OT Bernhard Raimann

Ankle

LP

LP

LB Shaquille Leonard

Back

FP

FP

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Neck

LP

Notes

  • After not practicing Wednesday, the following players logged either a limited or full practice Thursday: CB Stephon Gilmore, RB Jonathan Taylor, DE Yannick Ngakoue and C Ryan Kelly.

  • LB Shaquille Leonard continues to practice in full but made it clear to reporters that there’s still a chance he doesn’t play this week.

  • OT Bernhard Raimann continues to be a limited participant.

  • DE Ifeadi Odenigbo is a new addition to the injury report Thursday.

  • S Julian Blackmon and DT DeForest Buckner will likely have to log some sort of practice Friday to have a chance to play in Week 4.

  • S Trevor Denbow (ankle) remains on the injured reserve list. He is eligible to return after Week 4.

Here is the updated injury report for the Titans in Week 4:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/28)

Thur. (9/29)

Fri. (9/30)

Status

WR Treylon Burks

Illness

DNP

FP

LB Zach Cunningham

Elbow

DNP

DNP

S Amani Hooker

Concussion

DNP

DNP

TE Austin Hooper

Neck

DNP

LP

OLB Ola Adeniyi

Neck

LP

LP

DB Ugo Amadi

Ankle

LP

DNP

CB Kristian Fulton

Knee

LP

FP

WR Kyle Philips

Shoulder

LP

LP

OLB Bud Dupree

Hip

FP

LP

G Nate Davis

Knee

DNP

WR Cody Hollister

Back

DNP

