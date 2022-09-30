Colts vs. Titans: Updated injury report in Week 4
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts saw several players return to practice Thursday while another player was added to the injury report midweek.
Here’s an updated look at the injury report for the Colts in Week 4:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/28)
Thur. (9/29)
Fri. (9/30)
Status
S Julian Blackmon
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DT DeForest Buckner
Elbow
DNP
DNP
CB Stephon Gilmore
Hamstring
DNP
FP
C Ryan Kelly
Knee
DNP
FP
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Back
DNP
FP
RB Jonathan Taylor
Toe
DNP
FP
OT Bernhard Raimann
Ankle
LP
LP
LB Shaquille Leonard
Back
FP
FP
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
Neck
—
LP
Notes
After not practicing Wednesday, the following players logged either a limited or full practice Thursday: CB Stephon Gilmore, RB Jonathan Taylor, DE Yannick Ngakoue and C Ryan Kelly.
LB Shaquille Leonard continues to practice in full but made it clear to reporters that there’s still a chance he doesn’t play this week.
OT Bernhard Raimann continues to be a limited participant.
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo is a new addition to the injury report Thursday.
S Julian Blackmon and DT DeForest Buckner will likely have to log some sort of practice Friday to have a chance to play in Week 4.
S Trevor Denbow (ankle) remains on the injured reserve list. He is eligible to return after Week 4.
Here is the updated injury report for the Titans in Week 4:
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/28)
Thur. (9/29)
Fri. (9/30)
Status
WR Treylon Burks
Illness
DNP
FP
LB Zach Cunningham
Elbow
DNP
DNP
S Amani Hooker
Concussion
DNP
DNP
TE Austin Hooper
Neck
DNP
LP
OLB Ola Adeniyi
Neck
LP
LP
DB Ugo Amadi
Ankle
LP
DNP
CB Kristian Fulton
Knee
LP
FP
WR Kyle Philips
Shoulder
LP
LP
OLB Bud Dupree
Hip
FP
LP
G Nate Davis
Knee
—
DNP
WR Cody Hollister
Back
—
DNP
