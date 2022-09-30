Colts vs. Titans: Updated injury report in Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts saw several players return to practice Thursday while another player was added to the injury report midweek.

Here’s an updated look at the injury report for the Colts in Week 4:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (9/28) Thur. (9/29) Fri. (9/30) Status S Julian Blackmon Ankle DNP DNP DT DeForest Buckner Elbow DNP DNP CB Stephon Gilmore Hamstring DNP FP C Ryan Kelly Knee DNP FP DE Yannick Ngakoue Back DNP FP RB Jonathan Taylor Toe DNP FP OT Bernhard Raimann Ankle LP LP LB Shaquille Leonard Back FP FP DE Ifeadi Odenigbo Neck — LP

Notes

After not practicing Wednesday, the following players logged either a limited or full practice Thursday: CB Stephon Gilmore, RB Jonathan Taylor, DE Yannick Ngakoue and C Ryan Kelly.

LB Shaquille Leonard continues to practice in full but made it clear to reporters that there’s still a chance he doesn’t play this week.

OT Bernhard Raimann continues to be a limited participant.

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo is a new addition to the injury report Thursday.

S Julian Blackmon and DT DeForest Buckner will likely have to log some sort of practice Friday to have a chance to play in Week 4.

S Trevor Denbow (ankle) remains on the injured reserve list. He is eligible to return after Week 4.

Here is the updated injury report for the Titans in Week 4:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (9/28) Thur. (9/29) Fri. (9/30) Status WR Treylon Burks Illness DNP FP LB Zach Cunningham Elbow DNP DNP S Amani Hooker Concussion DNP DNP TE Austin Hooper Neck DNP LP OLB Ola Adeniyi Neck LP LP DB Ugo Amadi Ankle LP DNP CB Kristian Fulton Knee LP FP WR Kyle Philips Shoulder LP LP OLB Bud Dupree Hip FP LP G Nate Davis Knee — DNP WR Cody Hollister Back — DNP

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story continues

Related

Colts' Jonathan Taylor returns to practice Colts have respect for Titans' physicality If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Titans on TV

List

AFC South standings update entering Week 4

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire