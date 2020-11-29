Colts vs. Titans: Time, TV schedule, streaming info, injuries, odds, more

The battle for first place is on in Week 12, as the Tennessee Titans (7-3) head to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Indianapolis Colts (7-3), the team sitting atop the AFC South at the moment.

A win for the Colts would give them a commanding lead in the division, thanks to their owning a superior record and the head-to-head tiebreaker after.

A victory for Tennessee would move it into first place and change the tiebreaker to divisional record, where the Titans would have the advantage, on top of owning the better overall mark.

Indianapolis is coming off a come-from-behind overtime victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 11, while the Titans are coming off a similar situation after coming back from a 21-10 deficit to win in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday.

These two teams last met in Week 10, where the Colts notched a victory over the Titans at Nissan Stadium with the help of some special teams blunders, amongst other things.

Here’s a look at all the details you need to know ahead of this all-important divisional showdown between the Titans and Colts.

Game, listening and viewing information

Who: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts When: Sunday, November 29 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN Watch: CBS Listen: 1070 The Fan/97.1 HANK FM (Colts) | WGFX 104.5 (Titans) Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

Weather

Weather won't be a factor for the Week 12 game between the Titans and Colts, as it will be played in a dome.

Betting odds

According to BetMGM, the Colts are three-point favorites going into Sunday's contest versus the Titans, with the over/under set at 51.5. Spread: Colts -3 Money Line: Colts -162 / Titans +135 Over/Under: 51.5

Titans' injury report

Out

CB Adoree' Jackson WR Adam Humphries TE MyCole Pruitt

Questionable

C Ben Jones G Rodger Saffold

Colts' injury report

Out

LB Bobby Okereke (ankle) DL DeForest Buckner (COVID-19 list) DL Denico Autry (COVID-19 list)

Questionable

C Ryan Kelly (neck) G Quenton Nelson (back/ankle) WR Zach Pascal (knee/foot) QB Philip Rivers (toe) S Khari Willis (ribs/shoulder) LB Anthony Walker (ribs)

Game-related links

