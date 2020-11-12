Colts vs. Titans: Time, TV schedule, streaming info, injuries, odds, more

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Nissan Stadium to take on the Tennessee Titans for a “Thursday Night Football” game in Week 10 that will pit two division rivals against one another.

The Titans finally snapped their two-game losing streak in Week 9, as they topped the Chicago Bears, 24-17. Meanwhile, the Colts saw their two-game winning streak end at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, 24-10.

Coming into this game, the Titans own the top spot in the AFC South with a 6-2 record, and the Colts sit in second place with a 5-3 mark. This division race is a two-team situation at the moment, as both the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars have been awful this season.

This matchup will be a battle for first place. A Titans loss would give the Colts an early advantage in the first division tiebreaker, which is head-to-head record, giving Indianapolis the top spot temporarily.

However, the losing team in this contest will have a chance to avenge its loss rather quickly, with Indy and Tennessee set to meet again in Week 12.

Here’s all the important details you need to know about this Week 10 showdown.

Game, listening and viewing information

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Who: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans When: Thursday, November 12 at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN Watch: FOX/NFL Network Listen: 1070 The Fan/97.1 HANK FM (Colts) | WGFX 104.5 (Titans) Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

Weather

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

According to Weather.com, clear to mostly clear conditions are expected throughout the game, with the temperature set to be in the low 50's at kickoff. Winds will be blowing at around two miles per hour, and there's just a five percent chance of precipitation.

Betting odds

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

According to BetMGM, the spread for this contest has tightened since the beginning of the week, with the Titans now being a one-point favorite over the Colts. The over-under remains the same, though. Spread: Titans -1 Money Line: Titans -110/Colts -110 Over/Under: 48.5 Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Story continues

Titans' injury report

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Questionable

N/A

Out

CB Adoree' Jackson (knee) WR Adam Humphries (concussion S Dane Cruikshank (groin, IR) TE MyCole Pruitt (knee/ankle)

Colts' injury report

AP Foto/Darron Cummings

Questionable

TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee)

Out

LB Matthew Adams (COVID-19) TE Jack Doyle (concussion)

Game-related links

Like Titans Wire on Facebook Follow Titans Wire on Twitter Opponent site: Colts Wire Titans vs. Colts: Behind enemy lines One player Titans would steal from Colts What Colts are saying about facing Titans Titans' causes for concern in Week 10