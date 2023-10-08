Colts vs. Titans: Staff picks and predictions in Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2) are set to host the Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

The sportsbooks have the Colts sitting as home underdogs while the experts around the league lean slightly with Indy taking a win.

Here’s how the Colts Wire staff sees this Week 5 matchup shaking out:

Kevin Hickey: Colts 20, Titans 19

The grueling five-game losing streak comes to an end this week. The Colts haven’t beaten the Titans since the 2020 season and haven’t done so at home since the 2018 season. As always is the case against the Titans, this is likely going to be a physical battle in the trenches.

The Colts will see the return of center Ryan Kelly while missing the services of left tackle Bernhard Raimann, linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye. Those are some big names to be absent. However, the addition of Jonathan Taylor, even on a limited snap count, should provide some extra juice for the offense.

In this one, the Colts find a way to contain Derrick Henry enough to force Ryan Tannehill into making something happen, and they take advantage of their opportunities. Meanwhile, Anthony Richardson scores another rushing touchdown while Michael Pittman Jr. also finds the end zone.

Cody Manning: Colts 21, Titans 17

The Indianapolis Colts once again find themselves in a tough battle with their divisional rivals Tennessee Titans. Shane Stiechen’s offense leans into attacking Tennessee’s secondary to help set up the run. Josh Downs has his breakout game, he ends the contest with his first career 100-yard game and getting his first touchdown as well.

The rush defense looks much better this week with a healthier DeForest Buckner but Derrick Henry continues to be that thorn in Indy’s side and breaks out a few explosive runs to set up a couple touchdown drives.

In the end, Gus Bradley’s defense steps up in the first quarter and it’s rookie JuJu Brents that gets his first career interception to set up the game-winning drive for the Colts.

Anthony Richardson ends up connecting with Alec Pierce to take the lead in the final minutes.

Meghan Hall: Colts 28, Titans 24

At some point, the Indianapolis Colts have to be tired of much of the same with the Tennessee Titans. They have lost the last five matchups and have struggled to get past the hump, letting Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and company run all over them. However, this is a chance to show that they belong in the conversation for the AFC South’s best. It will take complementary football and a lights-out, “big boy” performance from Anthony Richardson, but it can be done. The Colts outmuscle the Titans, 28-24, and maintain their footing at the top of the AFC South.

Cody Felger: N/A

Season Standings

Writer SU ATS Kevin Hickey 2-2 3-1 Cody Manning 2-2 2-2 Meghan Hall 1-3 1-3 Cody Felger 2-2 3-1

