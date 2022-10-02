Colts vs. Titans: Staff picks and predictions in Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) are looking for their first divisional win of the season when they host the Tennessee Titans (1-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 4..

Following their upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, the Colts showed encouraging signs of life. Whether they can continue trending upward remains to be seen. But it was an important step to take in order to get back on track.

Vegas has the Colts as home favorites over the Titans while the experts around the league see this a tightly contested matchup that could go either way.

Here’s how the Colts Wire staff sees this game shaking out:

Kevin Hickey: Colts 20, Titans 18

This game could go either way. Both teams are coming off their first win of the season and are dealing with injuries all over the roster. The Colts will be without their starting safety Julian Blackmon while defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and linebacker Shaquille Leonard may be physically limited if they play.

The games against the Titans are always difficult and provide a physical matchup for the Colts. However, they match up well with Tennessee’s strengths. The Titans will want to get the ground game going with Derrick Henry, but the Colts have arguably the best run defense in the NFL.

The offensive line has been shaky, and that will continue, but they will provide enough protection for Matt Ryan to find the end zone twice. Jonathan Taylor returns to form, going over 100 yards but failing to find the end zone.

Cody Manning: Colts 28, Titans 20

The Indianapolis Colts ride the momentum from their upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs and come out with their best first half of the season. The offensive line still struggles at times in pass protection but are in sync in the ground game. Jonathan Taylor runs all over the Tennessee Titans defense. The defense also has their best game of the season by getting after Ryan Tannehill and collecting multiple sacks. But the Titans are fiesty and keep it close until Matt Ryan comes off a play action and hits Parris Campbell deep to close out the game. Colts win 28-21.

John Alfieri: Colts 24, Titans 21

After last week’s win, there is a lot of optimism around this team that did not exist the two weeks prior. The Colts were firing in every aspect of the game against Kansas City, and they should be able to keep that same energy against Tennessee.

The difference maker will be Jonathan Taylor. If he can get going as he did against Houston, then the Colts offense will be able to march up and down the field against this Titans defense. Expect Shaquille Leonard to make his presence known if he can make his season debut.

Nick Melillo: Colts 27, Titans 17

After showing what the talent on this Colts team is capable of, its time for them to string some wins together. A reeling and struggling Titans team is the perfect opponent for just that. Derrick Henry has been a shadow of his former self, and keeping him in check is the way to stop the Tennessee offense in its tracks.

Matt Ryan needs to show better security with the ball this week, and continue to target his young weapons against the Titans secondary. Would also be great to see Jonathan Taylor manage some big runs to help put the game out of reach. On defense, getting a first look at Shaquille Leonard in this new Colts scheme would be a very welcomed sight.

Standings

1. John (1-2)

2. Cody (0-3)

3. Kevin (0-3)

4. Nick (0-2)

