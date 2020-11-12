Colts vs. Titans predictions: Staff picks for Week 10

Our staff is back at it again this week, making their picks for the Week 10 “Thursday Night Football” showdown at Nissan Stadium between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts.

In Week 9, each one of our staff members got it right, as we all chose the Titans over the Chicago Bears. As a result, nothing has changed in our standings.

Of course, our newest contributor, Shaun Calderon, is a perfect 1-0 since joining us, but he’s going to need a minimum of five games before we can include him in our standings.

With that said, here’s where things stand:

1. Mike Moraitis (7-1)

T-2. Crissy Froyd (6-2)

T-2. John Lowell (6-2)

N/A Shaun Calderon (1-0)

The Titans will have another tough test this week against an elite defense in the Colts’, and it comes on a short week for both teams, which we know can make things a bit unpredictable.

Let’s see how our staff sees this game going between Tennessee and Indianapolis.

Crissy Froyd's prediction (6-2)

(AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

It's a two-horse race between these two in who will ultimately finish at the top of the division this year. The Titans may not be overly flashy, but have an incredibly established offense that should be enough to rival a strong Colts defense. Tannehill has his work cut out for him, but Tennessee has a slight edge. Final score: Titans 30, Colts 27

John Lowell's prediction (6-2)

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans (6-2) head into Week 10 with the league's best turnover differential at +10. And, in such a cerebral matchup, continuing that trend is of the utmost importance. Indianapolis Colts (5-3) quarterback Philip Rivers has been sacked only seven times this season, the least among qualified QB's, which does not bode well for a Titans team that has struggled to dial up pressure. While I consider the Colts' defense one of the best they've had in a long time, I still believe the Titans can outperform them offensively. I'll take the Titans. Final score: Titans 26, Colts 24

Story continues

Shaun Calderon's prediction (1-0)

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans head into this monstrous divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in which they have the chance to leave Week 10 with a 2.5 game lead over their biggest threat in the AFC South. Tennessee must take advantage of this opportunity and I believe they will. Look for for both Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry to make a strong statement against an extremely stout Colts defense, while their own defense plays just well enough to hold off Phillip Rivers and company. Final score: Titans 31, Colts 23

Mike Moraitis' prediction (7-1)

(AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The Titans’ defense hasn’t been good this season by any stretch, but it is coming into this game with a head of steam after arguably its best performance of 2020 last week. This unit is still one of the best in the NFL at creating turnovers even with all of its problems and I think we’ll see more against Philip Rivers on Thursday. This game remains close throughout with the Titans having a tough time scoring points on the Colts’ elite defense, but Tannehill and Co. do just enough and the Titans’ defense seals a victory with a late turnover. Final score: Titans 23, Colts 21