Colts vs. Titans predictions: NFL experts make Week 10 picks

The Tennessee Titans have been getting a lot of love from NFL experts this season, as head coach Mike Vrabel’s squad is typically chosen to win by the majority of experts we check in with on a weekly basis.

But will the same happen this week when the Titans host the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in what will be an all-important AFC South showdown?

With the Titans being 6-2 and the Colts at 5-3, these two teams are about as evenly matched as one could imagine. Even the odds over at BetMGM have this game as almost a pick ’em, with the Titans favored by one point.

As we take a look around to see where experts stand, you’ll notice the ones that do make a score prediction have this game close in every instance. Let’s see exactly where everyone stands for the Week 10 rumble in Nashville between the Titans and Colts.

ESPN's Week 10 picks

(AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

The majority of experts over at ESPN believe the Titans will emerge victorious in Nashville on Thursday night.

Expert Pick Matt Bowen Colts Mike Clay Titans Dan Graziano Titans Mina Kimes Colts Jason Reid Titans Laura Rutledge No pick Kevin Seifert Titans Sam Wickersham Titans Trey Wingo No pick Damien Woody Titans

CBS Sports' Week 10 picks

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

We have a different story over at CBS Sports, where experts who picked the Colts are in the majority; however, there is still one expert yet to make a pick, therefore this could pull even.

Expert Pick Pete Prisco Colts (23-20) Jason La Canfora Colts Will Brinson No pick Jared Dubin Titans Ryan Wilson Titans John Breech Colts Dave Richard Titans Jamey Eisenberg Colts

Why does Pete Prisco have the Colts beating the Titans, 23-20? He explains:

"The Colts did little on offense last week against the Ravens, but this Titans defense isn't that good. They don't rush the passer at all, which is why Philip Rivers will be able to have success throwing it. The Tennessee offense is all about running Derrick Henry, but the Colts defense is good against the run. The Colts will come in here and take over first place in the division with a victory."

MMQB's Week 10 picks

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The pick momentum swings back into the Titans' favor with the experts over at Sports Illustrated's MMQB, as all but one are picking Tennessee over Indianapolis.

Expert Pick Albert Breer Titans Andrew Brandt Titans Conor Orr Colts Gary Gramling Titans Jenny Vrentas Titans Mitch Goldich Titans

Sporting News' Week 10 picks

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Vinnie Iyer - Titans 23, Colts 20:

"The Colts are a hard team to figure out every week because they like to win ugly battles of attrition based on running game and defense, hoping they will get more big plays than mistakes from Philip Rivers. The Titans take a simliar approach, but they have more offensive explosivness playing off the running of Derrick Henry from Ryan Tannehill. Rivers is limited throwing; Tannehill will take more successful deep shots and the Titans get enough field goals."

Bill Bender - Titans 24, Colts 22:

"AFC South rivals meet with the division lead on the line, and the Colts' second-ranked run defense will be a test for Tennessee. The Titans have lost the last two meetings at home, but they win a close on here."

Overall expert tally: Titans 16, Colts 7

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

We took a look at the picks from 26 different experts, and of the 23 to make a selection, 16 of them are picking the Titans to win in Week 10. We'll see how things shake out when Tennessee and Indianapolis kick off at 7:20 p.m. ET on Thursday night.