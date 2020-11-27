Colts vs. Titans predictions: NFL experts make Week 12 picks

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts will meet for the second and final time during the regular season in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Of course, the Colts got the better of the Titans in Week 10, as Tennessee experienced a meltdown in all three phases and were particularly doomed by some big special teams blunders.

Both teams are coming off a come-from-behind overtime victory in Week 11, with the Titans topping the Baltimore Ravens on the road and the Colts beating the Green Bay Packers at home.

The Colts, who sit in first place for the moment, will grab a stranglehold on the AFC South with a win, as they’d own a better record than the Titans and lock up the head-to-head record tiebreaker.

A win for the Titans would put them in first place and changes the tiebreaker to divisional record, where Tennessee would have the advantage on top of a better overall mark.

Let’s see where experts from different media outlets stand for this game.

ESPN's Week 12 picks

The picks for the 10 experts over at ESPN are as follows:

Expert Pick Matt Bowen Colts Mike Clay Colts Dan Graziano Colts Mina Kimes Colts Jason Reid Colts Laura Rutledge Titans Kevin Seifert Titans Sam Wickersham Colts Trey Wingo Titans Damien Woody Colts

CBS Sports' Week 12 picks

Things are even more lopsided for the picks of the experts over at CBS Sports:

Expert Pick Pete Prisco Colts (24-17) Jason La Canfora Colts Will Brinson Colts Jared Dubin Colts Ryan Wilson Colts John Breech Colts Dave Richard Titans Jamey Eisenberg Colts

Here's what Pete Prisco, who has the Colts winning 24-17, thinks about this game between Tennessee and Indianapolis:

"This is for first place in the division. The Colts beat the Titans in Tennessee two weeks ago with a dominant second half. Both teams impressed with victories over good teams last week. The Titans defense played better against the Ravens, but I think they will struggle again in this one. The Colts will win and take a stronghold in the division."

MMQB's Week 12 picks

Only four of the six MMQB experts made picks this week. Here's where they stand:

Expert Pick Albert Breer Colts Gary Gramling Colts Jenny Vrentas Colts Mitch Goldich Titans

Sporting News' Week 12 picks

Now we move on to the experts over at Sporting News, where we take a look at their picks and write-ups for this game: Vinnie Iyer - Colts 27, Titans 20:

"The Titans' offense woke up with a monster day from Derrick Henry to come back and clip the Ravens. The Colts' mighty defense is a different story, coming off the confidence of a Week 10 beatdown in Nashville. The Titans' defense still isn't very good and slowing down in many aspects, while Philip Rivers is suddenly red-hot. He delivers again as Ryan Tannehill goes back to slumping."

Bill Bender - Titans 27, Colts 24:

"The Colts and Titans meet in a rematch, and both teams are coming off emotional overtime victories. It's all about adjustments in the AFC South rematch, and Ryan Tannehill has to make a few more plays in the passing game. The Titans get payback with a late TD run from Derrick Henry."

Gregg Rosenthal's Week 12 pick

Take a look at Rosenthal's Week 12 pick for Titans-Colts and his write-up: Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com - Colts 30, Titans 27:

"Philip Rivers is playing well, fitting passes into tight windows to a growing group of receivers, while the Colts' running game has suddenly come alive. These developments are not unrelated. Beating the same team twice in three games is a tall order, but I remain convinced that Indianapolis is quietly the tougher team up front on both sides of the ball than the Big, Bad Titans."

Overall expert tally: Colts 19, Titans 6

Just like last week when the Titans faced the Ravens, the majority of experts are picking against the Titans. Of the 25 expert picks we have here, 19 of them are going for the Colts, while just six have the Titans winning. In the last meeting between these two teams, the majority of experts had the Titans winning. It appears Tennessee is back to the familiar position of being an underdog.