Colts vs. Titans: NFL experts make Week 10 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (5-3) and Tennessee Titans (6-2) are just about set for a prime-time matchup in Week 10 on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium.

While the Colts will be entering this matchup as two-point underdogs on the road, this is expected to be a tightly contested bout in Nashville. The Colts Wire staff gave their picks for the game, and now it’s time to take a look at what the experts think will happen.

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Titans 27-23 Mike Jones (USA TODAY) Titans 28-24 Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) Titans 27-24 Mike Clay (ESPN) Titans N/A Mike Chappell (Fox59) Titans 20-17 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Titans 24-22 Will Brinson (CBS Sports) Colts 28-24 Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Colts 23-20 Stephen Holder (The Athletic) Colts 24-21 Kevin Bowen (1070 The Fan) Titans 24-20 Bleacher Report Titans 26-21

Over at Tallysight, it is pretty heavily in the favor of the Titans, who have been chosen on 75% of the featured analysts there. Most also have the Titans covering the spread at 70% while 82% of the analysts are choosing the under of 48 points.

These two teams are likely to be pitted in a close game. The Titans can run the ball extremely well with Derrick Henry, who is second in rushing yards while the Colts have one of the best run defenses in the NFL. That’s likely where the difference will be made in this game.

The Colts and Titans are set for a 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff on Fox and NFL Network.

