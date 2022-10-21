Colts vs. Titans: NFL experts make Week 7 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) are set to complete their season series with a matchup in Week 7 at Nissan Stadium.

The first meeting between these two teams resulted in a 24-17 win for the Titans back in Week 4. The Colts failed to contain Derrick Henry, who nearly had 100 rushing yards by the end of the first half.

As Vegas views the Colts as underdogs going into the weekend, here’s how the experts around the league see the matchup unfolding:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Titans 23-20 Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) Titans 20-17 Tashan Reed (The Athletic) Titans — Mike Clay (ESPN) Colts — Dan Graziano (ESPN) Colts — Gregg Rosenthal (NFL Network) Titans 23-20 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Colts 31-27 Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Titans 28-20 Mike Moraitis (Titans Wire) Titans — Cam DaSilva (Sportsbook Wire) Titans — Bleacher Report Titans 27-23

Over at Tallysight, 67% of the experts are siding with the Titans to win. Considering the recent history between the two teams, it makes sense.

The Colts haven’t beaten the Titans since Week 10 of the 2020 season. Even though the offense seems to have figured some of its issues out in the passing game, the decreasing production against the run over the last few weeks leaves a lot of question marks with Derrick Henry coming off a bye week.

This game should be close, likely closer than the Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

But for now, the Colts are viewed as underdogs by both Vegas and the experts around the league.

