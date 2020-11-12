Colts vs. Titans: Keys to victory for Tennessee in Week 10

The Tennessee Titans are going to have one of their toughest tests of the 2020 campaign thus far when they host the Indianapolis Colts on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 10.

As if playing on a short week wasn’t enough, the Titans will also be facing one of the best defenses in the NFL, which is odd to say about a Colts franchise that is typically known for its offensive prowess.

Of course, the Titans are no slouches themselves, as they sport a better record than the Colts and sit atop the AFC South after nine weeks. Tennessee is also favored over Indianapolis, per BetMGM, albeit slightly.

This will be the first of two meetings between these two squads in three weeks, which means both teams will have an opportunity to grab a stranglehold on the division.

If the Titans want to remain in first place and grab an early advantage over their only competition for the division, there are three things they can do to help accomplish that.

Get pressure on Philip Rivers

The Titans will have a tall ask in getting pressure on Philip Rivers, who has been sacked just seven times in eight games thanks to the pass protection of the elite offensive line in front of him. However, as we've seen throughout Rivers' career, the Colts signal-caller is prone to making mistakes, and the Titans' defense is as opportunistic a unit as they come. Getting some pressure on Rivers will only help in forcing him into turnovers. We'll see if the Titans can get pressure without sending extra men, or if dialing up blitzes if the way they get it done, but one way or the other Tennessee's secondary will need help in this game.

Limit early-down success

Even after holding the Bears to 2-for-15 on third downs last week, the Titans still own the worst third-down defense in the NFL (55.4 percent). Luckily for Tennessee, the Colts are among the worst offenses in the NFL when it comes to converting third downs, as Rivers and Co. have a success rate of 38 percent, the fifth-worst. The Titans need to make sure they're not bleeding yards to the Colts on early downs, and instead are forcing Indianapolis into a situation where they have struggled thus far in 2020. Keeping a Colts run game that has totaled just 3.7 yards per carry in check will go a long way to doing that.

Get creative on offense

There are no two ways about it: the Titans are going to have a tough time gaining yards and scoring points on a Colts defense that is top three in run, pass, and scoring defense. It's time for offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to get creative. Dial up a few extra deep balls on early downs, line Jonnu Smith up in wacky places, call for some screens; try and do things that could surprise the Colts. Simply going with the old run, run, pass isn't going to cut it against this unit. If Smith wants to turn heads and improve his stock as a 2021 head-coaching candidate, having success against an elite Colts defense is a good way to go about it.