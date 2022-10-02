Colts vs. Titans: Key matchups to watch in Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) are set for a Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

As both teams look to follow up their first win of the season with another victory, this matchup will have plenty of implications both now and down the line when the playoff race starts.

Here’s a look at some of the key matchups to watch during the Week 4 divisional game:

Titans DT Jeffrey vs. Colts interior OL

This is the matchup that will likely determine the outcome of the game. Simmons is one of the premier interior defensive tackles in the NFL, and the Colts need their interior offensive line to step up. This is especially true for right guard Danny Pinter, who has struggled to inspire confidence in his three weeks as a starter. If the Colts hold up well in this matchup, the offense should have no issues moving the ball. If Simmons takes over, it’s going to be a long day.

Colts DE Yannick Ngakoue vs. Titans LT Dennis Daley

We saw what the Colts’ pass rush can do when Ngakoue is playing up to expectations. The Titans are going to be without starting left tackle Taylor Lewan and while Daley has done a solid job manning the blindside spot, this is a matchup that will wind up having a major impact in the game for whichever side comes out on top.

Colts DT Grover Stewart vs. Titans RB Derrick Henry

There are a lot of moving parts in this matchup. It isn’t like a straight-up wide receiver on cornerback matchup. But Stewart is the one who can wreck this game for the Titans, whose passing attack without A.J. Brown has left much to be desired. Stewart is one of the league’s best run defenders, and he will be tasked with stopping the biggest threat on the offensive side of the ball in Henry, who is coming off of a game in which he totaled 143 yards and a touchdown.

