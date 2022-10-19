Colts vs. Titans: Initial injury report for Week 7

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for a Week 7 matchup at Nissan Stadium.

The injury report will be something major to monitor for the Colts as they hope to see the return of several starters on both sides of the ball.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 7:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed.
10/19

Thur.
10/20

Fri.
10/21

Status

WR Keke Coutee

Concussion

DNP

CB Stephon Gilmore

Rest

DNP

C Ryan Kelly

Rest

DNP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Rest

DNP

DE Kwity Paye

Ankle

DNP

LB Shaquille Leonard

Concussion/Nose/Back

LP

TE Kylen Granson

Neck

LP

RB Jonathan Taylor

Ankle

LP

S Julian Blackmon

Ankle

FP

RB Nyheim Hines

Concussion

FP

Rb Deon Jackson

Quad

FP

Notes

  • WR Keke Coutee, RB Deon Jackson and TE Kylen Granson are new additions to the report from the previous week.

  • S Julian Blackmon was active in Week 6 but in an emergency-only role. Starting the weeks a full participant is very encouraging.

  • LB Shaquille Leonard returned to practice for the first time since Week 4, sporting a red non-contact jersey.

  • RB Jonathan Taylor was downgraded late in Week 6 so he has a chance to play this week. Meanwhile, RB Nyheim Hines appears close to clearing the concussion protocol.

  • S Trevor Denbow (ankle) and WR Ashton Dulin (toe) are currently on the injured reserve list.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Jaguars in Week 6:

Player

Injury

Wed.
10/19

Thur.
10/20

Fri.
10/21

Status

LB Zach Cunningham

Elbow

DNP

LB Joe Jones

Knee

DNP

FB Tony Carter

Neck

LP

G Nate Davis

Foot

LP

OLB Bud Dupree

Hip

FP

S Amani Hooker

Concussion

FP

 

