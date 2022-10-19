Colts vs. Titans: Initial injury report for Week 7

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for a Week 7 matchup at Nissan Stadium.

The injury report will be something major to monitor for the Colts as they hope to see the return of several starters on both sides of the ball.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 7:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed.

10/19 Thur.

10/20 Fri.

10/21 Status WR Keke Coutee Concussion DNP CB Stephon Gilmore Rest DNP C Ryan Kelly Rest DNP DE Yannick Ngakoue Rest DNP DE Kwity Paye Ankle DNP LB Shaquille Leonard Concussion/Nose/Back LP TE Kylen Granson Neck LP RB Jonathan Taylor Ankle LP S Julian Blackmon Ankle FP RB Nyheim Hines Concussion FP Rb Deon Jackson Quad FP

Notes

WR Keke Coutee , RB Deon Jackson and TE Kylen Granson are new additions to the report from the previous week.

S Julian Blackmon was active in Week 6 but in an emergency-only role. Starting the weeks a full participant is very encouraging.

LB Shaquille Leonard returned to practice for the first time since Week 4, sporting a red non-contact jersey.

RB Jonathan Taylor was downgraded late in Week 6 so he has a chance to play this week. Meanwhile, RB Nyheim Hines appears close to clearing the concussion protocol.

S Trevor Denbow (ankle) and WR Ashton Dulin (toe) are currently on the injured reserve list.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Jaguars in Week 6:

Player Injury Wed.

10/19 Thur.

10/20 Fri.

10/21 Status LB Zach Cunningham Elbow DNP LB Joe Jones Knee DNP FB Tony Carter Neck LP G Nate Davis Foot LP OLB Bud Dupree Hip FP S Amani Hooker Concussion FP

