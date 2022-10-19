Colts vs. Titans: Initial injury report for Week 7
The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for a Week 7 matchup at Nissan Stadium.
The injury report will be something major to monitor for the Colts as they hope to see the return of several starters on both sides of the ball.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 7:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
WR Keke Coutee
Concussion
DNP
CB Stephon Gilmore
Rest
DNP
C Ryan Kelly
Rest
DNP
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Rest
DNP
DE Kwity Paye
Ankle
DNP
LB Shaquille Leonard
Concussion/Nose/Back
LP
TE Kylen Granson
Neck
LP
RB Jonathan Taylor
Ankle
LP
S Julian Blackmon
Ankle
FP
RB Nyheim Hines
Concussion
FP
Rb Deon Jackson
Quad
FP
Notes
WR Keke Coutee, RB Deon Jackson and TE Kylen Granson are new additions to the report from the previous week.
S Julian Blackmon was active in Week 6 but in an emergency-only role. Starting the weeks a full participant is very encouraging.
LB Shaquille Leonard returned to practice for the first time since Week 4, sporting a red non-contact jersey.
RB Jonathan Taylor was downgraded late in Week 6 so he has a chance to play this week. Meanwhile, RB Nyheim Hines appears close to clearing the concussion protocol.
S Trevor Denbow (ankle) and WR Ashton Dulin (toe) are currently on the injured reserve list.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Jaguars in Week 6:
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
LB Zach Cunningham
Elbow
DNP
LB Joe Jones
Knee
DNP
FB Tony Carter
Neck
LP
G Nate Davis
Foot
LP
OLB Bud Dupree
Hip
FP
S Amani Hooker
Concussion
FP
