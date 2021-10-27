Colts vs. Titans: Initial injury report for Week 8

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) and Tennessee Titans (5-2) returned to practice Wednesday and released their initial injury reports ahead of the Week 8 divisional matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

There will be a number of injuries to keep an eye on this week as the Colts look to win their third game in a row. Chiefly among those names to monitor will be wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and right tackle Braden Smith, both of which seemingly have a chance to play after missing Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Coming off a prime-time game on the west coast, the Colts decided to hold a walkthrough rather than a practice so these are estimates of what a player would have done.

Here is the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 8:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (10/27)

Thur. (10/28)

Fri. (10/29)

Status

WR T.Y. Hilton

Quad

DNP

CB BoPete Keyes

Hamstring

DNP

CB Xavier Rhodes

Calf

DNP

RB Nyheim Hines

Ribs

LP

T Braden Smith

Foot/Thumb

LP

RB Jonathan Taylor

Ribs

LP

DE Kemoko Turay

Groin

LP

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Ankle

LP

RB Jordan Wilkins

Non-Football Illness

FP

Notes

  • A pretty healthy injury report for the first time in a while, the Colts have optimism that WR T.Y. Hilton can play against the Titans. He’ll need to log a limited practice at least to have confidence in that happeneing.

  • It’s encouraging that RT Braden Smith would have been limited. Hopefully, he progresses to the point where he can make his return for the first time since Week 1.

  • It’s also encouraging to see DE Kemoko Turay and CB Rock Ya-Sin getting healthier. Ya-Sin has battled the ankle injury in spurts this season while Turay has missed the last two games due to the groin injury.

  • RB Jordan Wilkins is back after missing three full weeks due to an illness.

Here's a look at the initial injury report for the Titans in Week 8:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (10/27)

Thur. (10/28)

Fri. (10/29)

Status

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

