Colts vs. Titans: Initial injury report for Week 8
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) and Tennessee Titans (5-2) returned to practice Wednesday and released their initial injury reports ahead of the Week 8 divisional matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
There will be a number of injuries to keep an eye on this week as the Colts look to win their third game in a row. Chiefly among those names to monitor will be wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and right tackle Braden Smith, both of which seemingly have a chance to play after missing Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Coming off a prime-time game on the west coast, the Colts decided to hold a walkthrough rather than a practice so these are estimates of what a player would have done.
Here is the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 8:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (10/27)
Thur. (10/28)
Fri. (10/29)
Status
WR T.Y. Hilton
Quad
DNP
CB BoPete Keyes
Hamstring
DNP
CB Xavier Rhodes
Calf
DNP
RB Nyheim Hines
Ribs
LP
T Braden Smith
Foot/Thumb
LP
RB Jonathan Taylor
Ribs
LP
DE Kemoko Turay
Groin
LP
CB Rock Ya-Sin
Ankle
LP
RB Jordan Wilkins
Non-Football Illness
FP
Notes
A pretty healthy injury report for the first time in a while, the Colts have optimism that WR T.Y. Hilton can play against the Titans. He’ll need to log a limited practice at least to have confidence in that happeneing.
It’s encouraging that RT Braden Smith would have been limited. Hopefully, he progresses to the point where he can make his return for the first time since Week 1.
It’s also encouraging to see DE Kemoko Turay and CB Rock Ya-Sin getting healthier. Ya-Sin has battled the ankle injury in spurts this season while Turay has missed the last two games due to the groin injury.
RB Jordan Wilkins is back after missing three full weeks due to an illness.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Titans in Week 8 (will be updated):
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (10/27)
Thur. (10/28)
Fri. (10/29)
Status
