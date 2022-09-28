Colts vs. Titans: Initial injury report for Week 4
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) returned to the practice field Wednesday as both teams prepare for the Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The injury reports for Wednesday are typically never aesthetically pleasing. Even after only three games, players are beginning to get banged up, and Wednesdays are a good time to get some extra rest in. It’s the Thursday and Friday practices that really make a difference for a player’s game status going into the weekend.
Here is the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 4:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/28)
Thur. (9/29)
Fri. (9/30)
Status
S Julian Blackmon
Ankle
DNP
DT DeForest Buckner
Elbow
DNP
CB Stephon Gilmore
Hamstring
DNP
C Ryan Kelly
Knee
DNP
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Back
DNP
RB Jonathan Taylor
Toe
DNP
OT Bernhard Raimann
Ankle
LP
LB Shaquille Leonard
Back
FP
Notes
The new additions to the injury report from last week include: RB Jonathan Taylor, CB Stephon Gilmore and C Ryan Kelly.
LB Shaquille Leonard has practiced in full for the last two weeks but was still ruled out for both games so it’s no guarantee he plays.
Gilmore suffered the hamstring injury during the Week 3 win over the Chiefs but returned to the game after briefly leaving.
OT Bernhard Raimann missed the Week 3 game and starts the week as a limited participant.
S Trevor Denbow (ankle) remains on the injured reserve list. He is eligible to return after Week 4.
Here is the initial injury report for the Titans in Week 4 (will be updated):
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/28)
Thur. (9/29)
Fri. (9/30)
Status
