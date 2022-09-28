Colts vs. Titans: Initial injury report for Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) returned to the practice field Wednesday as both teams prepare for the Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The injury reports for Wednesday are typically never aesthetically pleasing. Even after only three games, players are beginning to get banged up, and Wednesdays are a good time to get some extra rest in. It’s the Thursday and Friday practices that really make a difference for a player’s game status going into the weekend.

Here is the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 4:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/28)

Thur. (9/29)

Fri. (9/30)

Status

S Julian Blackmon

Ankle

DNP

DT DeForest Buckner

Elbow

DNP

CB Stephon Gilmore

Hamstring

DNP

C Ryan Kelly

Knee

DNP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Back

DNP

RB Jonathan Taylor

Toe

DNP

OT Bernhard Raimann

Ankle

LP

LB Shaquille Leonard

Back

FP

Notes

  • The new additions to the injury report from last week include: RB Jonathan Taylor, CB Stephon Gilmore and C Ryan Kelly.

  • LB Shaquille Leonard has practiced in full for the last two weeks but was still ruled out for both games so it’s no guarantee he plays.

  • Gilmore suffered the hamstring injury during the Week 3 win over the Chiefs but returned to the game after briefly leaving.

  • OT Bernhard Raimann missed the Week 3 game and starts the week as a limited participant.

  • S Trevor Denbow (ankle) remains on the injured reserve list. He is eligible to return after Week 4.

Here is the initial injury report for the Titans in Week 4 (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/28)

Thur. (9/29)

Fri. (9/30)

Status

