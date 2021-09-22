Colts vs. Titans: Initial injury report for Week 2

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) and Tennessee Titans (1-1) released their initial injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the Week 3 matchup at Nissan Stadium.

The big name to watch for the Colts is quarterback Carson Wentz, who didn’t practice on Wednesday and it isn’t clear when he will return. The Colts are considering him day-to-day as they further evaluate the to ankle sprains he suffered during the Week 2 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s a look at the injury report on Wednesday for the Colts:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/22)

Thur. (9/23)

Fri. (9/24)

Status

LB Jordan Glasgow

Concussion

DNP

WR Zach Pascal

Illness

DNP

CB Xavier Rhodes

Calf

DNP

T Braden Smith

Foot/Thumb

DNP

QB Carson Wentz

Ankles

DNP

WR Parris Campbell

Abdomen

LP

S Julian Blackmon

Shoulder

FP

Glasgow was placed in the concussion protocol following the Week 2 loss against the Rams. Rhodes hasn’t practiced at all since the regular season started, and it appears Smith is now dealing with a thumb injury along with the foot injury that kept him out in Week 2.

It should be noted that linebacker Darius Leonard, left guard Quenton Nelson and left tackle Eric Fisher were all taken off the injury report so it appears they are all full-go until noted otherwise. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they get a rest day on Friday, but that’s encouraging news.

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Titans on Wednesday:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/22)

Thur. (9/23)

Fri. (9/24)

Status

LB Jayon Brown

Hamstring

DNP

OLB Bud Dupree

Knee

DNP

CB Caleb Farley

Shoulder

DNP

TE Anthony Firkser

Knee

DNP

RB Derrick Henry

Rest

DNP

C Ben Jones

Knee

DNP

WR A.J. Brown

Knee

LP

OLB Derick Roberson

Knee

LP

T Taylor Lewan

Knee

FP

T Ty Sambrailo

Foot

FP

