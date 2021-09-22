Colts vs. Titans: Initial injury report for Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) and Tennessee Titans (1-1) released their initial injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the Week 3 matchup at Nissan Stadium.

The big name to watch for the Colts is quarterback Carson Wentz, who didn’t practice on Wednesday and it isn’t clear when he will return. The Colts are considering him day-to-day as they further evaluate the to ankle sprains he suffered during the Week 2 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s a look at the injury report on Wednesday for the Colts:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (9/22) Thur. (9/23) Fri. (9/24) Status LB Jordan Glasgow Concussion DNP WR Zach Pascal Illness DNP CB Xavier Rhodes Calf DNP T Braden Smith Foot/Thumb DNP QB Carson Wentz Ankles DNP WR Parris Campbell Abdomen LP S Julian Blackmon Shoulder FP

Glasgow was placed in the concussion protocol following the Week 2 loss against the Rams. Rhodes hasn’t practiced at all since the regular season started, and it appears Smith is now dealing with a thumb injury along with the foot injury that kept him out in Week 2.

It should be noted that linebacker Darius Leonard, left guard Quenton Nelson and left tackle Eric Fisher were all taken off the injury report so it appears they are all full-go until noted otherwise. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they get a rest day on Friday, but that’s encouraging news.

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Titans on Wednesday:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (9/22) Thur. (9/23) Fri. (9/24) Status LB Jayon Brown Hamstring DNP OLB Bud Dupree Knee DNP CB Caleb Farley Shoulder DNP TE Anthony Firkser Knee DNP RB Derrick Henry Rest DNP C Ben Jones Knee DNP WR A.J. Brown Knee LP OLB Derick Roberson Knee LP T Taylor Lewan Knee FP T Ty Sambrailo Foot FP

