Colts vs. Titans: Initial injury report for Week 2
The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) and Tennessee Titans (1-1) released their initial injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the Week 3 matchup at Nissan Stadium.
The big name to watch for the Colts is quarterback Carson Wentz, who didn’t practice on Wednesday and it isn’t clear when he will return. The Colts are considering him day-to-day as they further evaluate the to ankle sprains he suffered during the Week 2 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.
Here’s a look at the injury report on Wednesday for the Colts:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/22)
Thur. (9/23)
Fri. (9/24)
Status
LB Jordan Glasgow
Concussion
DNP
WR Zach Pascal
Illness
DNP
CB Xavier Rhodes
Calf
DNP
Foot/Thumb
DNP
QB Carson Wentz
Ankles
DNP
WR Parris Campbell
Abdomen
LP
S Julian Blackmon
Shoulder
FP
Glasgow was placed in the concussion protocol following the Week 2 loss against the Rams. Rhodes hasn’t practiced at all since the regular season started, and it appears Smith is now dealing with a thumb injury along with the foot injury that kept him out in Week 2.
It should be noted that linebacker Darius Leonard, left guard Quenton Nelson and left tackle Eric Fisher were all taken off the injury report so it appears they are all full-go until noted otherwise. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they get a rest day on Friday, but that’s encouraging news.
Here’s a look at the injury report for the Titans on Wednesday:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/22)
Thur. (9/23)
Fri. (9/24)
Status
LB Jayon Brown
Hamstring
DNP
OLB Bud Dupree
Knee
DNP
CB Caleb Farley
Shoulder
DNP
TE Anthony Firkser
Knee
DNP
RB Derrick Henry
Rest
DNP
C Ben Jones
Knee
DNP
WR A.J. Brown
Knee
LP
OLB Derick Roberson
Knee
LP
T Taylor Lewan
Knee
FP
T Ty Sambrailo
Foot
FP
