Colts vs. Titans: Initial injury report for Week 5
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2) and Tennessee Titans (2-2) released their initial injury reports Wednesday ahead of the Week 5 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium..
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 5:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Colts Injury Report
Player
Injury
Wed. 10/4
Thu. 10/5
Fri. 10/6
Status
TE Mo Alie-Cox
Ankle
DNP
DT DeForest Buckner
Back
DNP
Groin
DNP
DE Tyquan Lewis
Knee
DNP
Toe
DNP
DE Kwity Paye
Concussion
DNP
Concussion
DNP
C Ryan Kelly
Concussion
FP
Ankle
FP
Notes
The Colts held a walkthrough Wednesday so participation levels are estimates.
The big news. Jonathan Taylor was listed as an estimated full participant so it will bear monitoring whether it will be enough to activate him this week.
Kwity Paye and Bernhard Raimann are in the concussion protocol and have yet to practice since entering the protocol. Ryan Kelly appears on track to return this week, but he still needs to be cleared.
DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson are still dealing with their ailments but were able to play in Week 4. Buckner was limited to pass-rushing snaps while Nelson played every offensive snap. The latter hasn’t practiced on the first day of the week since Week 2.
The new additions to the injury report compared to last week are Mo Alie-Cox, Shaquille Leonard, Kwity Paye and Tyquan Lewis so their statuses should be monitored.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Titans in Week 5:
Titans Injury Report
Player
Injury
Wed. 10/4
Thu. 10/5
Fri. 10/6
Status