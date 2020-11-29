Colts vs. Titans: Inactive players in Week 12
The Indianapolis Colts (7-3) and Tennessee Titans (7-3) have released their inactives players lists for Sunday’s matchup in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts ruled out two players in linebacker Bobby Okereke and center Ryan Kelly while three players in Jonathan Taylor, DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry are all on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Here’s a look at the inactives for the Colts in Week 12:
Name
Position
Injury
Bobby Okereke
LB
Ankle
Ryan Kelly
C
Neck
Isaiah Rodgers
CB
Knee
Noah Togiai
TE
—
Dezmon Patmon
WR
—
Ben Banogu
DE
—
Jacob Eason
QB
—
Okereke, Kelly and Rodgers are all inactive due to their respective injuries. Quarterback Philip Rivers (toe) is officially active despite being questionable entering the weekend. The same goes for Quenton Nelson, Kenny Moore, Zach Pascal, Anthony Walker and Khari Willis.
Here’s a look at the inactives for the Titans in Week 12:
Name
Position
Injury
Adoree Jackson
CB
Knee
Adam Humphries
WR
Concussion
MyCole Pruitt
TE
Knee
Matt Orzech
LS
—
Larrell Murchison
DL
—