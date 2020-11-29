Colts vs. Titans: Inactive players in Week 12

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (7-3) and Tennessee Titans (7-3) have released their inactives players lists for Sunday’s matchup in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts ruled out two players in linebacker Bobby Okereke and center Ryan Kelly while three players in Jonathan Taylor, DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry are all on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Here’s a look at the inactives for the Colts in Week 12:

Name

Position

Injury

Bobby Okereke

LB

Ankle

Ryan Kelly

C

Neck

Isaiah Rodgers

CB

Knee

Noah Togiai

TE

Dezmon Patmon

WR

Ben Banogu

DE

Jacob Eason

QB

Okereke, Kelly and Rodgers are all inactive due to their respective injuries. Quarterback Philip Rivers (toe) is officially active despite being questionable entering the weekend. The same goes for Quenton Nelson, Kenny Moore, Zach Pascal, Anthony Walker and Khari Willis.

Here’s a look at the inactives for the Titans in Week 12:

Name

Position

Injury

Adoree Jackson

CB

Knee

Adam Humphries

WR

Concussion

MyCole Pruitt

TE

Knee

Matt Orzech

LS

Larrell Murchison

DL

List

