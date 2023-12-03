Advertisement

Colts vs. Titans: Inactive players for Week 13

Kevin Hickey
·8 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and Tennessee Titans (4-7) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 13 matchup at Nissan Stadium.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 12:

Name

Position

Injury

Julius Brents

CB

Quad

Jonathan Taylor

RB

Thumb

Jack Anderson

C

Arlington Hambright

G

Cameron McGrone

LB

Isaiah Land

DE

Juwann Winfree

WR

Notes

  • C Ryan Kelly (concussion) makes his return after missing the last 2.5 games.

  • With Jonathan Taylor inactive, the Colts will lean on Zack Moss to carry the load with Trey Sermon serving as the backup.

Here are the inactives for the Titans in Week 13:

Name

Position

Injury

Malik Willis

QB

Caleb Murphy

CB

Trevis Gipson

LB

Terrell Edmunds

DB

Kyle Philips

WR

No. 1 | WR Josh Downs

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Share this

image

gallery

No. 2 | WR D.J. Montgomery (practice squad elevation)

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Share this

image

gallery

No. 4 | QB Sam Ehlinger

Jenna Watson/USA TODAY

Share this

image

gallery

No. 6 | WR Isaiah McKenzie

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Share this

image

gallery

No. 7 | K Matt Gay

Jenna Watson/USA TODAY

Share this

image

gallery

No. 8 | P Rigoberto Sanchez

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Share this

image

gallery

No. 9 | WR Juwann Winfree

Jenna Watson/IndyStar

Share this

image

gallery

No. 10 | QB Gardner Minshew

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Share this

image

gallery

No. 11 | WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Share this

image

gallery

No. 14 | WR Alec Pierce

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

No. 20 | S Nick Cross

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Share this

image

gallery

No. 21 | RB Zack Moss

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Share this

image

gallery

No. 23 | CB Kenny Moore II

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Share this

image

gallery

No. 25 | S Rodney Thomas II

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

No. 27 | RB Trey Sermon

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Share this

image

gallery

No. 28 | RB Jonathan Taylor

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Share this

image

gallery

No. 29 | CB Julius Brents

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Share this

image

gallery

No. 31 | RB Tyler Goodson (practice squad elevation)

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

No. 32 | S Julian Blackmon

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

No. 37 | CB Ameer Speed

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

No. 38 | CB Tony Brown

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

No. 39 | CB Darrell Baker Jr.

Jenna Watson/USA TODAY

Share this

image

gallery

No. 40 | CB Jaylon Jones

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

No. 41 | LB Grant Stuard

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

No. 43 | S Trevor Denbow

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Share this

image

gallery

No. 44 | LB Zaire Franklin

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

No. 45 | LB E.J. Speed

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Share this

image

gallery

No. 46 | LS Luke Rhodes

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Share this

image

gallery

No. 48 | LB Ronnie Harrison Jr.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

No. 50 | LB Segun Olubi

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Share this

image

gallery

No. 51 | DE Kwity Paye

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Share this

image

gallery

No. 52 | DE Samson Ebukam

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Share this

image

gallery

No. 54 | DE Dayo Odeyingbo

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

No. 55 | LB Isaiah Land

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

No. 56 | G Quenton Nelson

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Share this

image

gallery

No. 59 | LB Cameron McGrone

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Share this

image

gallery

No. 62 | C Wesley French

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Share this

image

gallery

No. 64 | G Arlington Hambright

Jenna Watson/USA TODAY

Share this

image

gallery

No. 65 | G Josh Sills

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Share this

image

gallery

No. 67 | C Jack Anderson

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

No. 72 | OT Braden Smith

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Share this

image

gallery

No. 73 | OT Blake Freeland

(AP Photo/George Frey)

Share this

image

gallery

No. 75 | G/T Will Fries

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Share this

image

gallery

No. 78 | C Ryan Kelly

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

No. 79 | OT Bernhard Raimann

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Share this

image

gallery

No. 81 | TE Mo Alie-Cox

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

No. 83 | TE Kylen Granson

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Share this

image

gallery

No. 85 | TE Andrew Ogletree

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Share this

image

gallery

No. 86 | TE Will Mallory

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

No. 92 | DE Jacob Martin

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Share this

image

gallery

No. 93 | DT Eric Johnson II

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Share this

image

gallery

No. 94 | DE Tyquan Lewis

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Share this

image

gallery

No. 95 | DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

No. 96 | DT Taven Bryan

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Share this

image

gallery

No. 99 | DT DeForest Buckner

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire