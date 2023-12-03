Colts vs. Titans: Inactive players for Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and Tennessee Titans (4-7) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 13 matchup at Nissan Stadium.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 12:

Name Position Injury Julius Brents CB Quad Jonathan Taylor RB Thumb Jack Anderson C — Arlington Hambright G — Cameron McGrone LB — Isaiah Land DE — Juwann Winfree WR —

Notes

C Ryan Kelly (concussion) makes his return after missing the last 2.5 games.

With Jonathan Taylor inactive, the Colts will lean on Zack Moss to carry the load with Trey Sermon serving as the backup.

Here are the inactives for the Titans in Week 13:

Name Position Injury Malik Willis QB — Caleb Murphy CB — Trevis Gipson LB — Terrell Edmunds DB — Kyle Philips WR —

No. 1 | WR Josh Downs

No. 2 | WR D.J. Montgomery (practice squad elevation)

No. 4 | QB Sam Ehlinger

No. 6 | WR Isaiah McKenzie

No. 7 | K Matt Gay

No. 8 | P Rigoberto Sanchez

No. 9 | WR Juwann Winfree

No. 10 | QB Gardner Minshew

No. 11 | WR Michael Pittman Jr.

No. 14 | WR Alec Pierce

No. 20 | S Nick Cross

No. 21 | RB Zack Moss

No. 23 | CB Kenny Moore II

No. 25 | S Rodney Thomas II

No. 27 | RB Trey Sermon

No. 28 | RB Jonathan Taylor

No. 29 | CB Julius Brents

No. 31 | RB Tyler Goodson (practice squad elevation)

No. 32 | S Julian Blackmon

No. 37 | CB Ameer Speed

No. 38 | CB Tony Brown

No. 39 | CB Darrell Baker Jr.

No. 40 | CB Jaylon Jones

No. 41 | LB Grant Stuard

No. 43 | S Trevor Denbow

No. 44 | LB Zaire Franklin

No. 45 | LB E.J. Speed

No. 46 | LS Luke Rhodes

No. 48 | LB Ronnie Harrison Jr.

No. 50 | LB Segun Olubi

No. 51 | DE Kwity Paye

No. 52 | DE Samson Ebukam

No. 54 | DE Dayo Odeyingbo

No. 55 | LB Isaiah Land

No. 56 | G Quenton Nelson

No. 59 | LB Cameron McGrone

No. 62 | C Wesley French

No. 64 | G Arlington Hambright

No. 65 | G Josh Sills

No. 67 | C Jack Anderson

No. 72 | OT Braden Smith

No. 73 | OT Blake Freeland

No. 75 | G/T Will Fries

No. 78 | C Ryan Kelly

No. 79 | OT Bernhard Raimann

No. 81 | TE Mo Alie-Cox

No. 83 | TE Kylen Granson

No. 85 | TE Andrew Ogletree

No. 86 | TE Will Mallory

No. 92 | DE Jacob Martin

No. 93 | DT Eric Johnson II

No. 94 | DE Tyquan Lewis

No. 95 | DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

No. 96 | DT Taven Bryan

No. 99 | DT DeForest Buckner

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire