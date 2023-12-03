Colts vs. Titans: Inactive players for Week 13
The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and Tennessee Titans (4-7) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 13 matchup at Nissan Stadium.
Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 12:
Name
Position
Injury
Julius Brents
CB
Quad
Jonathan Taylor
RB
Thumb
Jack Anderson
C
—
Arlington Hambright
G
—
Cameron McGrone
LB
—
Isaiah Land
DE
—
Juwann Winfree
WR
—
Notes
C Ryan Kelly (concussion) makes his return after missing the last 2.5 games.
With Jonathan Taylor inactive, the Colts will lean on Zack Moss to carry the load with Trey Sermon serving as the backup.
Here are the inactives for the Titans in Week 13:
Name
Position
Injury
Malik Willis
QB
—
Caleb Murphy
CB
—
Trevis Gipson
LB
—
Terrell Edmunds
DB
—
Kyle Philips
WR
—
