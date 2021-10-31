Colts vs. Titans: Inactive players in Week 8
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) and Tennessee Titans (5-2) have released their lists of inactive players for the Week 8 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
Though the Colts had three players listed as questionable, they are all active for the matchup. Only one player was ruled out due to injury in what was the healthiest injury report of the season.
Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 8:
Name
Position
Injury
BoPete Keyers
CB
Hamstring
Ben Banogu
DE
—
Julién Davenport
T
—
Sam Ehlinger
QB
—
Will Fries
G/T
—
Isaac Rochell
DE
—
Mike Strachan
WR
—
Everyone outside of Keyes is assumed to be a healthy scratch. Most come without a surprise. The biggest name is Banogu, whose time with the Colts appears to be coming to a close. When he’s not getting out-snapped by rotational depth players, he’s a healthy scratch. It’s time for the Colts to move on.
With Braden Smith back for the first time since Week 1, Davenport is a healthy scratch while the Colts go with Matt Pryor as the backup.
Here are the inactive players for the Titans in Week 8:
Name
Position
Injury
Julio Jones
WR
Hamstring
Khari Blasingame
FB
Knee
LB Rashaan Evans
LB
Ankle
DL Teair Tart
DE
Groin
Kendall Lamm
OL
Ankle
John Simon
OLB
—
Brady Breeze
S
—
