Colts vs. Titans: Inactive players in Week 8

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) and Tennessee Titans (5-2) have released their lists of inactive players for the Week 8 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Though the Colts had three players listed as questionable, they are all active for the matchup. Only one player was ruled out due to injury in what was the healthiest injury report of the season.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 8:

Name Position Injury BoPete Keyers CB Hamstring Ben Banogu DE — Julién Davenport T — Sam Ehlinger QB — Will Fries G/T — Isaac Rochell DE — Mike Strachan WR —

Everyone outside of Keyes is assumed to be a healthy scratch. Most come without a surprise. The biggest name is Banogu, whose time with the Colts appears to be coming to a close. When he’s not getting out-snapped by rotational depth players, he’s a healthy scratch. It’s time for the Colts to move on.

With Braden Smith back for the first time since Week 1, Davenport is a healthy scratch while the Colts go with Matt Pryor as the backup.

Here are the inactive players for the Titans in Week 8:

Name Position Injury Julio Jones WR Hamstring Khari Blasingame FB Knee LB Rashaan Evans LB Ankle DL Teair Tart DE Groin Kendall Lamm OL Ankle John Simon OLB — Brady Breeze S —

