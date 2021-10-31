Colts vs. Titans: Inactive players in Week 8

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) and Tennessee Titans (5-2) have released their lists of inactive players for the Week 8 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Though the Colts had three players listed as questionable, they are all active for the matchup. Only one player was ruled out due to injury in what was the healthiest injury report of the season.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 8:

Name

Position

Injury

BoPete Keyers

CB

Hamstring

Ben Banogu

DE

Julién Davenport

T

Sam Ehlinger

QB

Will Fries

G/T

Isaac Rochell

DE

Mike Strachan

WR

Everyone outside of Keyes is assumed to be a healthy scratch. Most come without a surprise. The biggest name is Banogu, whose time with the Colts appears to be coming to a close. When he’s not getting out-snapped by rotational depth players, he’s a healthy scratch. It’s time for the Colts to move on.

With Braden Smith back for the first time since Week 1, Davenport is a healthy scratch while the Colts go with Matt Pryor as the backup.

Here are the inactive players for the Titans in Week 8:

Name

Position

Injury

Julio Jones

WR

Hamstring

Khari Blasingame

FB

Knee

LB Rashaan Evans

LB

Ankle

DL Teair Tart

DE

Groin

Kendall Lamm

OL

Ankle

John Simon

OLB

Brady Breeze

S

